Opinion

Debunking Common Myths Around Epigenetic Editing

From rare diseases to chronic conditions, epigenetic editing unlocks new ways to control gene activity without altering the genetic code.

Written byDerek Jantz, PhD
| 4 min read
Save for Later
A DNA helix is shown on a blue background with epigenetic modifications shown on the DNA in pink, green, and yellow.

Epigenetic editing can expand the reach of genomic medicine.

Image credit:© iStock.com, Alena Butusava
Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
4:00
Share

The world watched on in awe as teams successfully administered a personalized gene therapy to infant KJ Muldoon ("Baby KJ"). This extraordinary achievement reignited public and scientific excitement in and around genetic medicine by bringing life-changing therapies to patients with previously incurable rare conditions. This demonstrated the power of genetic medicines and their potential for rare diseases. The remarkable impact for Baby KJ also opens up the possibilities of the potential for genetic medicines to transform, not just rare diseases, but common diseases as well.

In this article, we will explore the common myths surrounding one specific therapeutic approach that could enable genetic medicines to address common diseases: epigenetic editing. By separating the facts from fiction, we will define epigenetic editing, clearly differentiate it from other modalities, and discuss why it's uniquely positioned to expand the reach of genomic medicine.

Derek Jantz wears a collared shirt in this black and white headshot photo.

Derek Jantz is the Chief Scientific Officer at Tune Therapeutics.

Tune Therapeutics

Myth: Epigenetic Editing is the Same as CRISPR

The confusion with CRISPR-based gene editing is the most prevalent myth surrounding epigenetic editing.

Continue reading below...

Like this story? Sign up for FREE Genomics updates:

Latest science news storiesTopic-tailored resources and eventsCustomized newsletter content
Subscribe

Let's cut through the confusion once and for all. CRISPR acts like a molecular pair of scissors, locating and snipping directly into the genome. This approach can be incredibly powerful to make a permanent correction, like fixing a single base pair mutation. However, the pathology of the vast majority of diseases is more complex than that. When a more delicate and nuanced strategy is required, CRISPR simply isn't the right tool for the job.

While epigenetic editing uses some of the same enzymes as CRISPR, it only uses CRISPR's targeting capabilities to home in on specific genomic regions, with no cutting involved. The slicing component of CRISPR (or other DNA-binding domains) is entirely eliminated, leaving the DNA completely intact. Instead, epigenetic editing uses another set of enzymes to change the chemical modifications adorning the DNA. These changes impact how the DNA is read and interpreted, influencing RNA expression without changing the underlying DNA itself.

Continue reading below...
Rendered images of pharmaceutical pills surrounding a double-helix meant to represent DNA.
Article
Long-Read Pharmacogenomics Solutions
Long-read sequencing provides comprehensive information on the genome, yielding more interpretable pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic data.
Read More

Altogether, this allows epigenetic editing to flex in several ways in which CRISPR falls short. First, it reduces the inherent risks of DNA damage by leaving the underlying genetic code unaltered. Second, epigenetic editing allows for safe multiplexing—changing the expression of several genes at once. The ability to modulate gene expression across multiple genes will be critical to addressing common diseases. Data has shown that multiplexing genes with gene editing can lead to potential safety concerns. Generating multiple cuts could increase the chance of chromosomal rearrangements and genetic instability, making multiplexing with gene editing a highly risky proposition.

Myth: Epigenetic Editing is Imprecise

Another common misconception concerns the precision of epigenetic editing. This misconception is easily cleared when looking at the machinery running the engine of epigenetic editing. As described above, epigenetic editing uses the same genomic GPS system as CRISPR to find its precise DNA target, giving it nucleotide-level precision. This results in small, targeted adjustments to specific genes or regulatory regions instead of genome-wide changes. In fact, the epigenetic system is the natural way biology regulates expression across the human body. Nature requires precise, tunable changes in gene expression across cell types for proper development and to respond to environmental changes. Epigenetic editing simply co-opts this precise, natural process for a therapeutic effect.

Myth: Epigenetic Editing is a Binary System

Most genes are not defined by their simple existence but rather by the level of their expression. The etiology of many genetic conditions isn't simply the presence or absence of a single pathological gene, but the degree to which a gene produces (or fails to produce) RNA. That means the approach to treating such conditions should address the level of RNA expressed instead of merely the absence or presence of a gene.

CRISPR-based gene editing loses the nuance of expression level. In this system, genes are either clearly all the way on or all the way off, like flipping a light switch on or off; there is no room for in between. In reality, though, RNA expression is more like a dimmer switch with varying degrees of expression influencing biology.

Epigenetic editing has the precision and flexibility to work in the gray area often missed by CRISPR. Instead of cutting and pasting genes with a pair of molecular scissors, epigenetic editing can tweak the molecules decorating the DNA to shift RNA expression. This allows teams to control the dimmer switch and shift how "brightly" genes are expressed.

Continue reading below...
Striated bars illustrating a whole-genome sequencing map
Infographic
Whole-Genome Sequencing Levels Up Library Prep
A new PCR-free library preparation kit helps scientists overcome the challenges of modern WGS workflows.
Read More

Myth: Epigenetic Editing is Only Useful for Rare Diseases

This one is clearly false, but understandable. Early research on epigenetic editing focused on rare or monogenic conditions. These indications often served as a proof of concept rather than reflecting the limit of the power of epigenetic editing.

As described, epigenetic editing can change the expression of several genes simultaneously, precisely regulating complex gene networks that are the crux of many common but surprisingly complex diseases. This simultaneously wide-reaching and fine-tuned control makes epigenetic editing uniquely promising for diseases like chronic hepatitis B, cardiovascular disease, and autoimmune diseases.

Epigenetic editing represents an exciting step for medical science. It's working to bring the promise of personalized medicine from science fiction into scientific fact and medical reality. Its level of precision and nuance could be a game changer for treating diseases that haven't responded to current therapies. As this technology advances through the clinic, it has the potential to shift how we approach disease treatment, ultimately leading to better health outcomes.

Related Topics

Meet the Author

  • Derek Jantz wears a collared shirt in this black and white headshot photo.

    Derek Jantz, PhD

    Derek Jantz is the Chief Scientific Officer at Tune Therapeutics. A veteran entrepreneur with deep expertise in developing cell and gene therapeutics, Dr. Jantz was previously CSO at Precision Biosciences – a company he co-founded in 2006, as the co-inventor of a novel method for modifying the DNA-recognition properties of the I-Crel homing endonuclease, which in turn provided the foundation for the ARCUS genome editing platform. At Precision, Dr Jantz led the development of allogeneic CAR T and in vivo editing platforms, overseeing all research teams and serving on the board of directors. He holds more than 50 patents relating to gene editing, gene therapy, and cancer immunotherapy, and is the author of more than a dozen gene-editing publications. Dr Jantz has a Ph.D. in biophysical chemistry from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, and conducted his postdoctoral work at Duke University.

    View Full Profile
Share
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
December digest cover image of a wooden sculpture comprised of multiple wooden neurons that form a seahorse.
December 2025, Issue 1

Wooden Neurons: An Artistic Vision of the Brain

A neurobiologist, who loves the morphology of cells, turns these shapes into works of art made from wood.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Stacks of cell culture dishes, plates, and flasks with pink cell culture medium on a white background.

Driving Innovation with Cell Culture Essentials

Merck
Stacks of cell culture dishes, plates, and flasks with pink cell culture medium on a white background.

Driving Innovation with Cell Culture Essentials

MilliporeSigma purple logo
Abstract wireframe sphere with colorful dots and connecting lines representing the complex cellular and molecular interactions within the tumor microenvironment.

Exploring the Inflammatory Tumor Microenvironment 

Cellecta logo
An image of a DNA sequencing spectrum with a radial blur filter applied.

A Comprehensive Guide to Next-Generation Sequencing

Integra Logo

Products

Product News

brandtech logo

BRANDTECH® Scientific Announces Strategic Partnership with Copia Scientific to Strengthen Sales and Service of the BRAND® Liquid Handling Station (LHS) 

Top Innovations 2026 Contest Image

Enter Our 2026 Top Innovations Contest

Biotium Logo

Biotium Expands Tyramide Signal Amplification Portfolio with Brighter and More Stable Dyes for Enhanced Spatial Imaging

Labvantage Logo

LabVantage Solutions Awarded $22.3 Million U.S Customs and Border Protection Contract to Deliver Next-Generation Forensic LIMS