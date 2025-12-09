Derek Jantz wears a collared shirt in this black and white headshot photo.

Derek Jantz, PhD

Derek Jantz is the Chief Scientific Officer at Tune Therapeutics. A veteran entrepreneur with deep expertise in developing cell and gene therapeutics, Dr. Jantz was previously CSO at Precision Biosciences – a company he co-founded in 2006, as the co-inventor of a novel method for modifying the DNA-recognition properties of the I-Crel homing endonuclease, which in turn provided the foundation for the ARCUS genome editing platform. At Precision, Dr Jantz led the development of allogeneic CAR T and in vivo editing platforms, overseeing all research teams and serving on the board of directors. He holds more than 50 patents relating to gene editing, gene therapy, and cancer immunotherapy, and is the author of more than a dozen gene-editing publications. Dr Jantz has a Ph.D. in biophysical chemistry from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, and conducted his postdoctoral work at Duke University.

Articles by Derek Jantz, PhD

Debunking Common Myths Around Epigenetic Editing

Debunking Common Myths Around Epigenetic Editing

December 2025, Issue 1
December 2025, Issue 1

Wooden Neurons: An Artistic Vision of the Brain

A neurobiologist, who loves the morphology of cells, turns these shapes into works of art made from wood.

View this Issue

