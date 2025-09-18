News

Engineered Prime Editors with Improved Precision Could Provide Safer Cell and Gene Therapies

Researchers from MIT have incorporated several modifications to prime editing systems, making them up to 60 times more precise.

Written byRebecca Roberts, PhD
| 3 min read
A DNA double helix is expanded into tiny, colored dots, representing potential targets of prime editors.

Engineered prime editors display significantly improved edit to indel ratios, making them an attractive alternative for therapeutic applications.

Image credit:©iStock, TanyaJoy
Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
3:00
Share

Prime editing is an attractive alternative to CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing because it can rewrite sections of DNA without the risks associated with introducing double-stranded breaks.1 However, prime editing can still introduce errors, such as insertion and deletion mutations (indels), presenting a key obstacle to its adoption in cell and gene therapies.1

In a new study published in Nature, researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) showcased engineered prime editors with significantly lower rates of indel formation. “This paper outlines a new approach to doing gene editing that doesn’t complicate the delivery system and doesn’t add additional steps, but results in a much more precise edit with fewer unwanted mutations,” geneticist and coauthor Phillip Sharp remarked in a press release.

Prime editing uses a Cas9 nickase (Cas9n) fused to a reverse transcriptase (RT) enzyme, along with a prime editing guide RNA (pegRNA) that contains both the target sequence for editing and the replacement sequence. Once Cas9n locates the genomic target, it creates a single-stranded break or ‘nick’ in the 3’ strand of DNA, which can then anneal to the pegRNA. The RT enzyme then goes to work writing a new extension to the 3’ strand based on this template.

Continue reading below...
Precise Treatments through Cancer Genomics
Webinar
Precise Treatments through Cancer Genomics
In this webinar, Linda Mileshkin and Mikhail Kolmogorov will discuss the future of cancer precision medicine through the lens of omics data.
Read More

This final step is where potential errors can occur; the new, edited 3’ strand of DNA is now mismatched with the complementary strand, meaning that the 5’ can outcompete and displace it, limiting editing efficiency. If this occurs, the edited 3’ strand can be integrated into unintended positions, resulting in large deletions and other unwanted alterations to the genome.

To address these limitations of prime editing (PE) systems, the authors combined several different strategies. Other researchers had previously shown that Cas9n releases the 3’ end of nicked DNA while remaining bound to the 5’ end, so the MIT team first wanted to destabilize the ends of nicked DNA, allowing them to be degraded so the new strand could be integrated into the genome.2

Fortunately, the authors had discovered in an earlier study that mutations in Cas9 can modify where nicks occur.3 By creating mutated Cas9n variants and testing them in HEK293T cells, the team observed that these mutants resulted in relaxed nick positioning and degradation at the ends of nicked DNA. They also found that some of the mutated PEs had much lower indel error rates than the commonly used PEmax system. By combining some of the mutations, they created a precision prime editor (pPE) system with a 118-fold lower indel error rate and an enhanced edit:indel ratio.

While this pPE system had a much lower indel error rate, it had a slight reduction in editing efficiency, prompting the team to introduce mutations that are known to increase the activity of Cas9n. After initial testing in HEK293T cells, the authors again found that a combination of these mutations resulted in maximal editing efficiency. The best-performing variant, which they named extra-precise prime editor (xPE), had an edit:indel ratio of 354:1, a significant improvement compared to pPE’s ratio of 276:1.

Because the xPE system still had slightly lower editing efficiency compared to PEmax, the final step was to boost its performance. The team hypothesized that protecting the unstable 3’ ends of the pegRNA molecule from degradation would increase editing efficiency in their xPE system, particularly since it has reduced overlap between the pegRNA and the nicked 3’ DNA ends. Using a La poly-U RNA-binding protein, the authors created the very-precise prime editor (vPE) system, which had a 3.2-fold boost in editing efficiency compared to xPE, and an increased indel:error rate of 465:1.

Continue reading below...
High-Throughput NGS for Biodiversity Restoration
Webinar
Restoring Nature with NGS: The Role of Automation in Conservation Science
In this webinar, Kedrick Mckissock will discuss how cutting-edge genomics helps scientists forge a path towards ecological recovery and species revival.
Read More

The authors suggested in the discussion of the paper that their vPE system can be easily integrated into existing genome editing applications, providing an attractive alternative for the development of cell and gene therapies. “For any drug, what you want is something that is effective, but with as few side effects as possible,” said coauthor and biotechnologist Robert Langer in the press release. “For any disease where you might do genome editing, I would think this would ultimately be a safer, better way of doing it.”

  1. Chen PJ, Liu DR. Prime editing for precise and highly versatile genome manipulation. Nature Reviews Genetics. 2022;24:161-177.
  2. Richardson CD, et al. Enhancing homology-directed genome editing by catalytically active and inactive CRISPR-Cas9 using asymmetric donor DNA. Nat Biotechnol. 2016;34(3):339-344.
  3. Chauhan VP, et al. Altered DNA repair pathway engagement by engineered CRISPR-Cas9 nucleases. Proc Natl Acad Sci. 2023;120(11):e2300605120.
  4. Chauhan VP, et al. Engineered prime editors with minimal genomic errors. Nature. 2025.

Related Topics

Meet the Author

  • Rebecca Roberts,PhD

    Rebecca Roberts, PhD

    Rebecca Roberts is a science writer and communicator. She earned her PhD in molecular biology from the University of the Sunshine Coast in Australia and completed a two-year postdoctoral fellowship at Lund University in Sweden. Her writing focuses on gene editing technology, cell and gene therapies, and the regulatory space.

    View Full Profile
Share
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
Cover with an illustration depicting how environmental changes affect the immune system. On the left, cold temperatures slow the immune system down, and cells are less active. On the right, warm weather promotes immune system activity.
September 2025, Issue 1

Why Does the Immune System Struggle When the Weather Changes?

Seasonal shifts straining the body’s temperature control may open the door to extra sniffles.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Revolutionizing Pipette Calibration and Compliance

Revolutionizing Pipette Calibration and Compliance

sartorius logo
Currents of Cancer: Insights from Circulating Proteins

Currents of Pan-Cancer: Insights from 1,000 Circulating Proteins

Nomic Bio
Building Advanced Cell Models Using New Approach Methodologies

Building Advanced Cell Models Using New Approach Methodologies

Lonza
Evaluating Neurotoxicity Risks with Microelectrode Arrays

Evaluating Neurotoxicity Risks with Microelectrode Arrays

Axion

Products

Product News

Yokogawa Logo

Yokogawa and Repligen Partner to Enhance Process Analytical Technology - Automated bioprocess control with integration of OpreX Bio Pilot and MAVERICK

Fujifilm Logo

Fujifilm Biosciences Introduces BalanCD HEK293 Perfusion A Medium to Enable Gene Therapy Production

Parse Logo

Helmholtz Munich and Parse Biosciences GiigaLab Generate World's Largest Human Lung Tissue Perturbation Atlas

Eppendorf Logo

Eppendorf Launches VisioNize box 2 - ​The ​Next ​Generation of Lab Connectivity