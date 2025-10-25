Hunt Down Lentivirus Titer and Structure with Leprechaun

This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Wednesday, December 3rd, 2025

11:00 AM - 12:00 PM ET

Thorough lentivirus characterization is essential for generating the highest quality gene therapy. Traditional methods only look at one piece of the puzzle, require purified samples, and can take days to get results. With the rise of in vivo CAR T cell therapies, researchers need faster and more comprehensive results to develop and optimize the best gene therapies possible.

Leprechaun is the only platform to deliver complete biophysical characterization of individual lentivirus particles, regardless of pseudotype, at any stage from cell harvest to final stage purified. Leprechaun combines interferometry and multi-channel fluorescence using a maximum of 25µL of lentivirus on up to 16 samples at a time in as little as a few hours. By assessing quality on lentivirus preps earlier in development, Leprechaun helps researchers weed out poor preps and yield the most structurally intact lentivirus.

In this webinar brought to you by Unchained Labs, learn how how Leprechaun delivers both sizing and structural data on lentivirus particles throughout the purification workflow and pinpoint steps for optimization. We’ll compare results from traditional biophysical methods such as ELISA and qPCR to Leprechaun to show how Leprechaun provides additional insights by measuring multiple parameters on the same sample. All these results showcase how Leprechaun is the go-to tool for complete biophysical characterization of in-process or purified lentivirus.

Topics to be covered

Why traditional assays such as ELISA and qPCR miss critical details about lentivirus quality

How Leprechaun combines interferometry and multi-channel fluorescence to measure size, structure, and concentration on individual viral particles.

How tracking viral quality through purification helps pinpoint weak steps and improves integrity