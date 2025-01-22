AldevronFounded in 1998, Aldevron is a global leader in enabling the development of next-generation genomic medicines. As part of Danaher Corporation, Aldevron empowers scientists and innovators worldwide to advance transformative therapies that are redefining the future of medicine. Aldevron’s expertise and integrated solutions have supported landmark achievements—including playing a key role in manufacturing the world’s first mRNA-based personalized CRISPR therapy. With facilities in Fargo, ND, Madison, WI and Waltham, MA, Aldevron is at the forefront of accelerating scientific discovery and expanding the possibilities of gene editing, gene therapy and other breakthrough modalities. By partnering with leading researchers and organizations, Aldevron is helping to turn the promise of genomic medicine into reality for patients around the globe.
