Interview

Postdoc Portrait: Rooppreet Sohal-Bagri

This postdoc studies how career development programs shape long-term outcomes for secondary school students.

Written byThe Scientist
| 2 min read
Save for Later
A picture of Rooppreet Kaur Sohal-Bagri, a postdoc at The Ohio State University.

Using large urban school systems as a lens, this postdoc examines equity in educational pathways.

Image credit:JB, ©iStock.com, NetPix
Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
2:00
Share

Q | Write a brief introduction to yourself including the lab you work in and your research background.

My name is Rooppreet Kaur Sohal-Bagri. I am a postdoctoral researcher in the department of Educational Studies at The Ohio State University. Our research study is aimed at advancing the empirical evidence on the career development of secondary school students. To explore the relationship between CDO participation and later outcomes, we focus on the city of Baltimore. Within the city, Baltimore City Public Schools (BCPS) serve a population of slightly over 75,000 students, the majority of whom are African American (73 percent) and increasingly Latinx (17 percent).

This project will provide new knowledge on the landscape of available career development opportunities in a large, urban setting and how these different opportunities may link to key educational outcomes in high school and postsecondary settings.

Q | How did you first get interested in science and/or your field of research?

My passion consists of advancing education for those who belong to marginalized communities. I believe in the power of education in reducing poverty for families. Within my doctoral program, I chose to research and write my dissertation on "The Impact of Education on Reducing Poverty in South Asia."

Q | Tell us about your favorite research project you’re working on.

Currently, I am enjoying working on our exploratory study. In the exploratory study, we seek to identify what CDO's (e.g., CTE courses, work-based learning, technical assessments, career advising, and mentoring) are available to students in BCPS high schools. Through this exploration, we are developing an understanding of how BCPS and the schools therein actively support career development and whether students may have uneven access to different CDO's.

Q | What has been the most exciting part of your scientific career/journey so far?

As a first generation academic, I have appreciated all of my challenges and success throughout this journey. The most exciting part of my journey so far is that I have earned my identity and my voice as an academic to contribute in creating new knowledge for society.

Are you a researcher who would like to be featured in the “Postdoc Portraits” series? Send in your application here.

Related Topics

Share
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
December digest cover image of a wooden sculpture comprised of multiple wooden neurons that form a seahorse.
December 2025, Issue 1

Wooden Neurons: An Artistic Vision of the Brain

A neurobiologist, who loves the morphology of cells, turns these shapes into works of art made from wood.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Exploring Cellular Organization with Spatial Proteomics

Exploring Cellular Organization with Spatial Proteomics

Abstract illustration of spheres with multiple layers, representing endoderm, ectoderm, and mesoderm derived organoids

Organoid Origins and How to Grow Them

Thermo Fisher Logo
Targeting RGS14 with AI-Guided Docking and Biochemical Assays

Targeting RGS14 with AI-Guided Docking and Biochemical Assays

Bellbrook Labs&nbsp;
Blue and purple abstract vector background with diagonal lines

Research Roundtable: Rethinking the Role of Animals in Molecular Biology

Products

Product News

Beckman Logo

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences Introduces the Biomek i3 Benchtop Liquid Handler, a Small but Mighty Addition to its Portfolio of Automated Workstations

brandtech logo

BRANDTECH® Scientific Announces Strategic Partnership with Copia Scientific to Strengthen Sales and Service of the BRAND® Liquid Handling Station (LHS) 

Top Innovations 2026 Contest Image

Enter Our 2026 Top Innovations Contest

Biotium Logo

Biotium Expands Tyramide Signal Amplification Portfolio with Brighter and More Stable Dyes for Enhanced Spatial Imaging