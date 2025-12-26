Postdoc Portrait: Rooppreet Sohal-Bagri

Q | Write a brief introduction to yourself including the lab you work in and your research background.

My name is Rooppreet Kaur Sohal-Bagri. I am a postdoctoral researcher in the department of Educational Studies at The Ohio State University. Our research study is aimed at advancing the empirical evidence on the career development of secondary school students. To explore the relationship between CDO participation and later outcomes, we focus on the city of Baltimore. Within the city, Baltimore City Public Schools (BCPS) serve a population of slightly over 75,000 students, the majority of whom are African American (73 percent) and increasingly Latinx (17 percent).

This project will provide new knowledge on the landscape of available career development opportunities in a large, urban setting and how these different opportunities may link to key educational outcomes in high school and postsecondary settings.

Q | How did you first get interested in science and/or your field of research?

My passion consists of advancing education for those who belong to marginalized communities. I believe in the power of education in reducing poverty for families. Within my doctoral program, I chose to research and write my dissertation on "The Impact of Education on Reducing Poverty in South Asia."

Q | Tell us about your favorite research project you’re working on.

Currently, I am enjoying working on our exploratory study. In the exploratory study, we seek to identify what CDO's (e.g., CTE courses, work-based learning, technical assessments, career advising, and mentoring) are available to students in BCPS high schools. Through this exploration, we are developing an understanding of how BCPS and the schools therein actively support career development and whether students may have uneven access to different CDO's.

Q | What has been the most exciting part of your scientific career/journey so far?

As a first generation academic, I have appreciated all of my challenges and success throughout this journey. The most exciting part of my journey so far is that I have earned my identity and my voice as an academic to contribute in creating new knowledge for society.

