Photograph of Ian Morgan, a postdoctoral fellow at the NIH. Morgan has short brown hair and is wearing a dark blue collared shirt, tie, and black suit jacket.

Ian Morgan, PhD

Ian Morgan is a postdoctoral fellow at the National Institutes of Health and a steward of the NIH Fellows Union–UAW 2750. His research focuses on combatting antimicrobial resistance by studying the interactions between antibacterials and their molecular targets. Outside of the lab, he does public outreach on science and public health. He is one of the organizers of the Bethesda Declaration and save HHS campaigns and has been involved in many other science advocacy efforts. His opinions are his own and do not reflect the views of the federal government. 

Articles by Ian Morgan, PhD

Vector illustration of several cartoon people in business attire leaping over and stranded by several cracks in the ground, illustrating the obstacles faced by early career researchers by recent funding and career development changes at the NIH.

NIH Leadership Is Failing Early Career Researchers

Cover with an illustration of zombified looking cells
October 2025, Issue 1

What Are Senescent Cells?

These “zombie” cells are damaged yet refuse to die. Instead, they linger in the body, infect healthy cells, and can contribute to age-related decline.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Abstract multicolored image representing a cross section of tissue and the spatial organization of cells.

Contextualizing Spatial Biology with Pioneering Points of Views

10X Genomics
An illustration of the cells comprising the tumor microenvironment.

Single-Cell Mapping of the Tumor Microenvironment

10X Genomics
A pipette dispenses liquid into a petri dish displaying an image of a human brain, symbolizing neural organoid research

An Automated Workflow for 3D Neural Organoid Generation

Spatial Proteomics for All: Insights from the VIB Core Facility

Spatial Proteomics for All: Insights from the VIB Core Facility

Miltenyi

Products

Product News

Waters Logo

Waters Launches Charge Detection Mass Spectrometry Technology to Accelerate the Development of Next-Generation Biotherapeutics

BioX Cell Logo

Bio X Cell Unveils New Brand Identity

Eppendorf Logo

Eppendorf launches innovative Deepwell Plates Biobased, enlarging the product range for sustainable Lab Solutions

Lonza Logo

Lonza Receives Swissmedic Approval for Highly Potent Biologics Drug Product Filling Line in Stein (CH)