Ian Morgan is a postdoctoral fellow at the National Institutes of Health and a steward of the NIH Fellows Union–UAW 2750. His research focuses on combatting antimicrobial resistance by studying the interactions between antibacterials and their molecular targets. Outside of the lab, he does public outreach on science and public health. He is one of the organizers of the Bethesda Declaration and save HHS campaigns and has been involved in many other science advocacy efforts. His opinions are his own and do not reflect the views of the federal government.