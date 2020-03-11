Subscribe
How Do Scientists Decide a Species Has Gone Extinct?
Getting it wrong can harm the very creatures that scientists are trying to protect.
How Do Scientists Decide a Species Has Gone Extinct?
How Do Scientists Decide a Species Has Gone Extinct?
Getting it wrong can harm the very creatures that scientists are trying to protect.
Getting it wrong can harm the very creatures that scientists are trying to protect.
extinction
extinction
Woolly Mammoth Genomes Reveal Genetic Adaptations to Cold
Hannah Thomasy, PhD
| Dec 12, 2022
| 2 min read
Researchers identified mutations in genes that may be involved in fat regulation, fur growth, and morphology.
When an Extinct Species Is Found Alive, What Happens Next?
Andy Carstens
| Nov 1, 2022
| 6 min read
Finding a creature in the wild that had been considered long gone brings hope—and quite a bit of uncertainty.
Are We In the Midst of a Silent Mass Extinction?
Andy Carstens
| Sep 22, 2022
| 7 min read
A new modeling technique aims to help scientists and policymakers detect declines in genetic diversity based on habitat loss.
Why Did Ferns Persist When All Other Plants Perished?
Amanda Heidt
| Aug 15, 2022
| 6 min read
A strange layer in the fossil record contains evidence that fern populations exploded following the mass extinction that ended the Cretaceous period. Scientists want to know why.
Are We in the Midst of a Sixth Mass Extinction?
Katarina Zimmer
| Jul 18, 2022
| 10+ min read
Today’s extinction rates are sky-high. But scientists debate if that’s sufficient evidence to conclude that Earth is undergoing a mass extinction event—or whether that’s even a helpful designation.
Colin Carlson Works to Predict and Prevent Viral Spillover
Catherine Offord
| Jul 18, 2022
| 3 min read
The Georgetown University biologist studies how climate change contributes to the emergence of new zoonotic threats.
Infographic: A Look at the Big Five Mass Extinctions
Katarina Zimmer
| Jul 18, 2022
| 4 min read
Extinction is a natural part of life on Earth. But occasionally, extinction rates have surged far beyond usual levels, driving mass extinction events that have reshaped the trajectory of life.
Marilyn Fogel, Biogeochemist and “Isotope Queen,” Dies at 69
Andy Carstens
| May 25, 2022
| 3 min read
Fogel mined information from isotopes to explore modern and ancient ecosystems, climatic changes, and evolution.
Fifteen-Year Project Quantifies Threat to Reptiles
Shawna Williams
| Apr 28, 2022
| 1 min read
The study estimates that one-fifth of reptile species worldwide are at risk of extinction.
Science Snapshot: Not “Extinctus” After All
Lisa Winter
| Apr 19, 2022
| 1 min read
Assumed to have gone extinct more than 30 years ago,
Gasteranthus extinctus
has been rediscovered by scientists working in Ecuador.
Cretaceous Meteor That Killed Most Life on Earth Hit in Spring
Amanda Heidt
| Feb 24, 2022
| 5 min read
Researchers determined the season during which the meteor struck by studying the bones of fish excavated from a contentious field site.
E.O. Wilson, Renowned Ant Researcher, Dies at 92
Chloe Tenn
| Dec 27, 2021
| 3 min read
The naturalist was recognized for his work on social behavior and pheromones in ants and as a champion of wildlife conservation.
African, Arabian Mammals Didn’t Escape Grande Coupure Extinction
Chloe Tenn
| Nov 8, 2021
| 2 min read
More than two-thirds of mammals in Africa and the Arabian Peninsula went extinct during the Eocene-Oligocene transition some 30 million years ago, a study finds.
Seventeen “Extinct” European Plant Species Found Alive
Katarina Zimmer
| Mar 11, 2021
| 6 min read
Plant species officially reported to be lost are in fact persevering in the wild, in seed banks or botanical gardens, or as other species now recognized to be taxonomic synonyms.
How to Reintroduce a Long-Lost Species
Shawna Williams
| Oct 20, 2020
| 9 min read
Conservation biologist John Ewen discusses the recent reintroduction of Tasmanian devils to mainland Australia after a 3,000-year absence and issues that need to be considered when bringing long-departed animals back into an area.
Risk of Extinction Is Greatest for Large Herbivores: Study
Ruth Williams
| Aug 5, 2020
| 3 min read
Data on vertebrate species that have become, or are likely to become, extinct reveal plant eaters are most under threat.
Innovative Birds Face a Lower Risk of Extinction
Michael Graw
| Jul 13, 2020
| 4 min read
Species that come up with new ways to find food may be more likely to survive in habitats disturbed by agriculture and other human activities.
Image of the Day: Bear Sinuses
Amy Schleunes
| Apr 10, 2020
| 2 min read
A new study finds that the extinct European cave bear’s large sinuses represent a tradeoff between hibernation length and the flexibility of their diets.
Poisoning Suspected in Recent Hooded Vulture Deaths
Amy Schleunes
| Mar 11, 2020
| 2 min read
Experts warn that an explosion of hooded vulture deaths in Guinea-Bissau could push the critically endangered species to the brink of extinction.
