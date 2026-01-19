News

Cancer Mortality in the United States Is Decreasing Steadily

Cancer research advances in the past few decades have slashed mortality rates, especially for the most fatal cancers.

Written byAndrea Lius, PhD
| 2 min read
Save for Later
A female patient with cancer, wearing a multicolored knit sweater and a pink headwrap, poses in front of a waterfall. She is flexing her right arm, symbolizing strength and victory in the fight against cancer.

An increasing number of patients in the United States have been surviving cancer—even the fatal ones.

Image credit:©iStock.com, Jaime Grajales Benjumea
Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
2:00
Share

Cancer is the second leading cause of death after cardiovascular diseases. However, cancer mortality has declined steadily and significantly over the past few decades, thanks to new methods for early diagnosis and therapeutic breakthroughs such as immunotherapy.

“Seven in 10 people [in the United States] now survive their cancer five years or more, up from only half in the mid-70s,” said Rebecca Siegel, a cancer epidemiologist at the American Cancer Society (ACS) in a statement.

In a recent study, Siegel and her colleagues investigated trends in cancer incidence and mortality as far back as the 1930s.1 They used data gathered by organizations such as the National Cancer Institute, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Center for Health Statistics. For their analyses, the researchers standardized cancer incidence and mortality rates based on age.

A bar graph, titled “Cancer Survival Rates Have Increased Dramatically In Recent Years,” compares the percentage of five-year survival rates of three fatal cancers: myeloma, liver cancer, and lung cancer. For each of the three cancer types, the survival rates from 1995 to 1997 are shown in red, while those from 2015 to 2021 are shown in bluish green.

Over the past few decades, five-year survival rates of fatal cancers have dramatically increased. Between 1995 to 1997 and 2015 to 2021, these numbers nearly doubled for myeloma and lung cancer and more than tripled for liver cancer.

Janette Latour, The Scientist

The team observed that survival has increased most dramatically in fatal cancers. For instance, from 1995 to 1997, the five-year survival rates of myeloma, liver cancer, and lung cancer were only 32, seven, and 15 percent, respectively. But from 2015 to 2021, these numbers reached 62, 22, and 28 percent.

Yet despite these accomplishments, the researchers highlighted that there is more progress to be made. For example, the incidence of some cancer types, such as breast and prostate, continues to rise.

“For decades, the federal government has been the largest funder of cancer research, which has translated to longer lives for people with even the most fatal cancers,” said Shane Jacobson, the chief executive officer of the ACS. “But now, threats to cancer research funding and significant impact to access to health insurance could reverse this progress and stall future breakthroughs. We can’t stop now. There is still much work to be done.”

  1. Siegel RL, et al. Cancer statistics, 2026. CA Cancer J Clin. 2026;76(1):e70043.

Related Topics

Meet the Author

  • Image of Andrea Lius.

    Andrea Lius, PhD

    Andrea Lius is an intern at The Scientist. She earned her PhD in pharmacology from the University of Washington. Besides science, she also enjoys writing short-form creative nonfiction.

    View Full Profile
Share
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
Illustration of a developing fetus surrounded by a clear fluid with a subtle yellow tinge, representing amniotic fluid.
January 2026, Issue 1

What Is the Amniotic Fluid Composed of?

The liquid world of fetal development provides a rich source of nutrition and protection tailored to meet the needs of the growing fetus.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Redefining Immunology Through Advanced Technologies

Redefining Immunology Through Advanced Technologies

Ensuring Regulatory Compliance in AAV Manufacturing with Analytical Ultracentrifugation

Ensuring Regulatory Compliance in AAV Manufacturing with Analytical Ultracentrifugation

Beckman Coulter Logo
Skip the Wait for Protein Stability Data with Aunty

Skip the Wait for Protein Stability Data with Aunty

Unchained Labs
Graphic of three DNA helices in various colors

An Automated DNA-to-Data Framework for Production-Scale Sequencing

illumina

Products

Product News

nuclera logo

Nuclera eProtein Discovery System installed at leading Universities in Taiwan

Brandtech Logo

BRANDTECH Scientific Introduces the Transferpette® pro Micropipette: A New Twist on Comfort and Control

Biotium Logo

Biotium Launches GlycoLiner™ Cell Surface Glycoprotein Labeling Kits for Rapid and Selective Cell Surface Imaging

Colorful abstract spiral dot pattern on a black background

Thermo Scientific X and S Series General Purpose Centrifuges

Thermo Fisher Logo