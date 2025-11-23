Opinion

Electric Fields Steer Nanoparticles for Targeted Drug Delivery

A new method using a combination of strong and weak electric fields to change nanoparticle speed and direction could improve drug delivery and purification systems.

Written byDaniel Schwartz, PhD, Ankur Gupta, PhD, and The Conversation
| 5 min read
Save for Later
An illustration of small blue spheres representing electric field-controlled nanoparticles clustered together.

Nanoparticles move through materials like tiny cars through a maze.

Image credit:OsakaWayne Studios/Moment via Getty Images
Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
5:00
Share

In the home, the lab and the factory, electric fields control technologies such as Kindle displays, medical diagnostic tests and devices that purify cancer drugs. In an electric field, anything with an electrical charge – from an individual atom to a large particle – experiences a force that can be used to push it in a desired direction.

When an electric field pushes charged particles in a fluid, the process is called electrophoresis. Our research team is investigating how to harness electrophoresis to move tiny particles – called nanoparticles – in porous, spongy materials. Many emerging technologies, including those used in DNA analysis and medical diagnostics, use these porous materials.

Figuring out how to control the tiny charged particles as they travel through these environments can make them faster and more efficient in existing technologies. It can also enable entirely new smart functions.

Ultimately, scientists are aiming to make particles like these serve as tiny nanorobots.1 These could perform complex tasks in our bodies or our surroundings. They could search for tumors and deliver treatments or seek out sources of toxic chemicals in the soil and convert them to benign compounds.2,3

Continue reading below...

Like this story? Sign up for FREE Newsletter updates:

Latest science news storiesTopic-tailored resources and eventsCustomized newsletter content
Subscribe

To make these advances, we need to understand how charged nanoparticles travel through porous, spongy materials under the influence of an electric field. In a new study, published Nov. 10, 2025, in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, our team of engineering researchers led by Anni Shi and Siamak Mirfendereski sought to do just that.4

Weak and Strong Electric Fields

Imagine a nanoparticle as a tiny submarine navigating a complex, interconnected, liquid-filled maze while simultaneously experiencing random jiggling motion. While watching nanoparticles move through a porous material, we observed a surprising behavior related to the strength of the applied electric field.

A weak electric field acts only as an accelerator, boosting the particle’s speed and dramatically improving its chance of finding any exit from a cavity, but offering no directional guidance – it’s fast, but random.

In contrast, a strong electric field provides the necessary “GPS coordinates,” forcing the particle to move rapidly in a specific, predictable direction across the network.

Continue reading below...
Rendered images of pharmaceutical pills surrounding a double-helix meant to represent DNA.
Article
Long-Read Pharmacogenomics Solutions
Long-read sequencing provides comprehensive information on the genome, yielding more interpretable pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic data.
Read More

This discovery was puzzling but exciting, because it suggested that we could control the nanoparticles’ motion. We could choose to have them move fast and randomly with a weak field or directionally with a strong field.

The former allows them to search the environment efficiently while the latter is ideal for delivering cargo. This puzzling behavior prompted us to look more closely at what the weak field was doing to the surrounding fluid.

A diagram showing tiny particles in a porous material. On the left they are searching without direction – by moving from cavity to cavity randomly, labeled 'weak field' – and on the right they are drifting in a particular direction – by escaping from each cavity toward the neighboring cavity dictated by the electric field, labeled 'strong field'
This diagram shows how a particle moves through a porous material over time in a weak or strong electric field. The darkest color indicates the starting point of the particle, and successively lighter colors represent the particle’s position after more time has passed. The particle in a weak field moves randomly, while the particle in a strong field gradually moves in the direction determined by the electric field. Anni Shi

By studying the phenomenon more closely, we discovered the reasons for these behaviors. A weak field causes the stagnant liquid to flow in random swirling motions within the material’s tiny cavities. This random flow enhances a particle’s natural jiggling and pushes it toward the cavity walls. By moving along walls, the particle drastically increases its probability of finding a random escape route, compared to searching throughout the entire cavity space.

A strong field, however, provides a powerful directional push to the particle. That push overcomes the natural jiggling of the particle as well as the random flow of the surrounding liquid. It ensures that the particle migrates predictably along the direction of the electric field. This insight opens the door for new, efficient strategies to move, sort and separate particles.

Tracking Nanoparticles

To conduct this research, we integrated laboratory observation with computational modeling. Experimentally, we used an advanced microscope to meticulously track how individual nanoparticles moved inside a perfectly structured porous material called a silica inverse opal.

A zoomed in microscope image of a porous material, which is made up of small circles, each with three small cavities, arranged in a grid pattern.
A scanning electron micrograph of a silica inverse opal, showing a cross section of the engineered porous material with cavities, 500 nanometers in diameter, set in small holes, 90 nanometers in diameter. Anni Shi

We then used computer simulations to model the underlying physics. We modeled the particle’s random jiggling motion, the electrical driving force and the fluid flow near the walls.

By combining this precise visualization with theoretical modeling, we deconstructed the overall behavior of the nanoparticles. We could quantify the effect of each individual physical process, from the jiggling to the electrical push.

A large, see-through box connected to machinery.
This high-resolution fluorescence microscope, in the advanced light microscopy core facility at the University of Colorado Boulder, obtained three-dimensional tracks of nanoparticles moving within porous materials. Joseph Dragavon

Devices That Move Particles

This research could have major implications for technologies requiring precise microscopic transport. In these, the goal is fast, accurate and differential particle movement. Examples include drug delivery, which requires guiding “nanocargo” to specific tissue targets, or industrial separation, which entails purifying chemicals and filtering contaminants.5,6

Our discovery – the ability to separately control a particle’s speed using weak fields and its direction using strong fields – acts as a two-lever control tool.

Continue reading below...
Advancing Drug Discovery with Artificial Intelligence
Webinar
Advancing Drug Discovery with Artificial Intelligence
In this webinar, Jae Chang Lim and Hyun Joon Chang will discuss how a cutting-edge artificial intelligence platform is transforming early-stage drug discovery.
Read More

This control may allow engineers to design devices that apply weak or strong fields to move different particle types in tailored ways. Ultimately, this tool could improve faster and more efficient diagnostic tools and purification systems.

What’s Next

We’ve established independent control over the particles’ searching using speed and their migration using direction. But we still don’t know the phenomenon’s full limits.

Key questions remain: What are the upper and lower sizes of particles that can be controlled in this way? Can this method be reliably applied in complex, dynamic biological environments?

Most fundamentally, we’ll need to investigate the exact mechanism behind the dramatic speedup of these particles under a weak electric field. Answering these questions is essential to unlocking the full precision of this particle control method.

Our work is part of a larger scientific push to understand how confinement and boundaries influence the motion of nanoscale objects. As technology shrinks, understanding how these particles interact with nearby surfaces will help design efficient, tiny devices. And when moving through spongy, porous materials, nanoparticles are constantly encountering surfaces and boundaries.

The collective goal of our and others’ related research is to transform the control of tiny particles from a process of trial and error into a reliable, predictable science.7The Conversation

Daniel K. Schwartz, Professor of Chemical and Biological Engineering, University of Colorado Boulder and Ankur Gupta, Assistant Professor of Chemical and Biological Engineering, University of Colorado Boulder

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

  1. Ju X, et al. Technology roadmap of micro/nanorobots. ACS Nano. 2025;19(27):24174-24334.
  2. Nelson BJ, Pané S. Delivering drugs with microrobots. Science. 2023;382(6675):1120-1122.
  3. Hou J, et al. Recent advances in micro/nano-robots for environmental pollutant removal: Mechanism, application, and prospect. Chem Eng J. 2024;498:155135.
  4. Shi A, et al. Electrokinetic nanoparticle transport in an interconnected porous environment: Decoupling cavity escape and directional bias. Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A. 2025;122(46):e2514874122.
  5. Luo M, et al. Micro-/Nanorobots at Work in Active Drug Delivery. Adv. Funct. Mater. 2018;28:1706100.
  6. Zhu Z, et al. Protein separation by capillary gel electrophoresis: A review. Anal Chim Acta. 2012;709:21-31.
  7. Chepizhko O, Peruani F. Diffusion, subdiffusion, and trapping of active particles in heterogeneous media. Phys. Rev. Lett. 2013;111:160604.

Related Topics

Meet the Author

  • A headshot photo of Daniel Schwartz.

    Daniel Schwartz, PhD

    Daniel Schwartz’s research involves the development and use of novel surface modification and surface characterization methods to study molecular behavior at interfaces. Applications of this research are in the areas of biomaterials, molecular self-assembly, chemical and biosensing, catalysis, nanomaterials, bimolecular separations, and therapeutic protein stability. He is a Professor of Chemical and Biological Engineering, University of Colorado Boulder.

    View Full Profile
  • Ankur Gupta wears a blue shirt and glasses in a headshot photo.

    Ankur Gupta, PhD

    Ankur Gupta is an Assistant Professor at CU-Boulder in the Chemical and Biological Engineering Department. He pursued his postdoctoral research at Princeton University. He obtained PhD in Chemical Engineering from MIT and his undergraduate degree, also in Chemcial Engineering, from IIT Delhi. His research interests include interfacial phenomena, complex fluids, multiphase flows and electrokinetics. He is the recipient of Publons Peer-Review Award (2018), Hugh Hampton Young Fellowship (2017), Dow Travel Award (2016) and President’s Gold Medal at IIT Delhi (2012).

    He grew up near Delhi in India and moved to the US in the Fall of 2012. When he isn't working, he likes to play chess, cook food at home, travel with his wife, and listen to music.

    View Full Profile
Share
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
Image of a woman with her hands across her stomach. She has a look of discomfort on her face. There is a blown up image of her stomach next to her and it has colorful butterflies and gut bacteria all swarming within the gut.
November 2025, Issue 1

Why Do We Feel Butterflies in the Stomach?

These fluttering sensations are the brain’s reaction to certain emotions, which can be amplified or soothed by the gut’s own “bugs".

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

An image of a DNA sequencing spectrum with a radial blur filter applied.

A Comprehensive Guide to Next-Generation Sequencing

Integra Logo
Golden geometric pattern on a blue background, symbolizing the precision, consistency, and technique essential to effective pipetting.

Best Practices for Precise Pipetting

Integra Logo
Olga Anczukow and Ryan Englander discuss how transcriptome splicing affects immune system function in lung cancer.

Long-Read RNA Sequencing Reveals a Regulatory Role for Splicing in Immunotherapy Responses

Pacific Biosciences logo
Research Roundtable: The Evolving World of Spatial Biology

Research Roundtable: The Evolving World of Spatial Biology

Products

Product News

Biotium Logo

Biotium Expands Tyramide Signal Amplification Portfolio with Brighter and More Stable Dyes for Enhanced Spatial Imaging

Labvantage Logo

LabVantage Solutions Awarded $22.3 Million U.S Customs and Border Protection Contract to Deliver Next-Generation Forensic LIMS

The Scientist Placeholder Image

Evosep Unveils Open Innovation Initiative to Expand Standardization in Proteomics

SPT Labtech Logo