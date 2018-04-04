biophysics

Subscribe
Analyzing Phantom Spectra
Katarzyna Tych wants to normalize failure as part of the scientific process.
A New Kind of MINFLUX
Ida Emilie Steinmark, PhD
| Sep 1, 2023
| 1 min read
MINFLUX brought record-breaking resolution to fluorescence microscopy in 2016. A new version perfected for protein tracking came out this spring.
Remembering Those We Lost in 2022
Lisa Winter
| Dec 26, 2022
| 5 min read
A look at some noteworthy scientists who died this year, leaving behind a legacy of research excellence.
Microbial Ecologist Alma Dal Co Dies in Diving Accident
Katherine Irving
| Nov 21, 2022
| 3 min read
At 33, Dal Co had already founded her own microbial ecology lab at the University of Lausanne in Switzerland.
Harboring Hard and Soft Cells Lets Tumors Grow and Metastasize Simultaneously
Katherine Irving
| Oct 17, 2022
| 4 min read
Islands of rigid cells within a matrix of soft ones allow tumors to be both solid and fluid, granting them toughness without losing the ability to break apart.
Nobel Laureate Sidney Altman Dies At 82
Lisa Winter
| Apr 14, 2022
| 2 min read
The biophysicist shared the 1989 Prize in Chemistry for discovering RNA’s catalytic properties.
Biophysicist Howard Berg Dies at 87
Lisa Winter
| Mar 22, 2022
| 2 min read
His research uncovered secrets of motility in
E. coli
.
Biophysicist Adrianus Kalmijn Dies at 88
Chloe Tenn
| Jan 11, 2022
| 2 min read
His work revealed that sharks use an electromagnetic sense to navigate and detect prey.
Walter Gratzer, Biophysical Chemist and Science Writer, Dies at 89
Chloe Tenn
| Nov 23, 2021
| 2 min read
His career bridged impactful research in molecular biology and biochemistry with prolific science writing for academic and nonacademic audiences alike.
Stress-Induced Molecular Globs Boost Bacterial Fitness
Ruth Williams
| Oct 21, 2021
| 4 min read
Liquid conglomerations of molecules that form in bacterial cells in response to stress promote the cells’ survival, a study finds.
Origins Reimagined
The Scientist
Staff
| Nov 1, 2020
| 1 min read
Jeremy England, this month’s Reading Frames author, explains his views on how life may have started not with a primordial, disordered soup, but with smart protein assemblages.
Ibrahim Cissé’s Tools Provide a Lens to Watch RNA Production
Jef Akst
| Sep 1, 2020
| 3 min read
The MIT physicist has demonstrated the importance of clusters of RNA polymerase and other transcription mediators in regulating RNA production.
Daniel Colón-Ramos Reveals the Mysteries of Worms’ Memories
Claudia Lopez-Lloreda
| May 1, 2020
| 3 min read
The Yale neuroscientist seeks to understand the brain’s architecture and function using
C. elegans
.
Hadiyah-Nicole Green Targets Cancer With Lasers
Emily Makowski
| Apr 1, 2020
| 3 min read
Spurred by family tragedy, the medical physicist wants to treat cancer in a new way.
How One Neuron Regulates Two Separate Behaviors
Ruth Williams
| Nov 14, 2019
| 3 min read
A major sensory neuron in roundworms distinguishes proprioception from harmful touch by sending out local or whole-cell signals, respectively.
Weak Magnetic Fields Manipulate Regeneration in Worms
Ruth Williams
| Jan 30, 2019
| 3 min read
At magnetic field intensities somewhat above that of Earth, stem cell proliferation shifts gears.
Opinion: Stop Ignoring This Filament Crucial to Muscle Function
Julio M. Fernández
| Sep 1, 2018
| 5 min read
Titin was discovered four decades ago, but some physiology textbooks fail to recognize the important role it plays in muscle contraction.
Jens Christian Skou, Discoverer of the Sodium-Potassium Pump, Dies
Kerry Grens
| May 29, 2018
| 2 min read
The Nobel laureate was the first to identify an enzyme moving material across the cell membrane.
Tiny Shrimp Mix Up the Ocean
Catherine Offord
| Apr 18, 2018
| 2 min read
Crowds of zooplankton swimming upward generate large downward jets of water, a study finds.
Image of the Day: Cell Droplets
The Scientist
Staff and The Scientist Staff
| Apr 4, 2018
| 1 min read
Proteins and RNA aggregate into “membraneless organelles” due to liquid-liquid phase separation.
