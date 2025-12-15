Alzheimer: Phosphorylation of Tau proteins leads to disintegration of microtubuli in a neuron axon stock photo
Advancing Alzheimer’s Disease Detection with Brain-Derived pTau217 Assays

In this webinar, Jonathan Schott and Alex Forrest-Hay will showcase how new biomarker assays for brain-derived pTau217 capture disease-relevant changes earlier and with greater resolution.

This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Tuesday, January 20th, 2026
11:00 AM – 12:30 PM ET

Tau tangles are a key pathological feature of Alzheimer's Disease (AD), and increased phosphorylated Tau217 (pTau217) levels have proven to be a robust biomarker for this condition. Measuring brain-derived pTau from plasma samples with high sensitivity and specificity is shown to improve the accuracy of detecting AD and reduce the percentage of samples in the indeterminant range.

In this webinar, brought to you by Alamar Biosciences, Jonathan Schott and Alex Forrest-Hay will discuss the latest ultra-sensitive assays for measuring brain-derived pTau217 and outline how they are transforming the detection and prediction of AD.

Topics to be covered

  • The role of brain-derived biomarkers in improving AD detection
  • The development and performance of high-sensitivity nucleic acid-linked immuno-sandwich assays for CNS disease
  • Comparison of assay performance to standard assays in real-world samples
Jonathan Schott, MD

Prof. Jonathan Schott
Chief Medical Officer, Alzheimer’s Research UK
Professor of Neurology, University College London
Group Leader, UK Dementia Research Institute

Alex Forrest-Hay

Alex Forrest-Hay
Senior Vice President, Sales
Alamar Biosciences

