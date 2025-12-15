Advancing Alzheimer’s Disease Detection with Brain-Derived pTau217 Assays

This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand
Tuesday, January 20th, 2026
11:00 AM – 12:30 PM ET
Tau tangles are a key pathological feature of Alzheimer's Disease (AD), and increased phosphorylated Tau217 (pTau217) levels have proven to be a robust biomarker for this condition. Measuring brain-derived pTau from plasma samples with high sensitivity and specificity is shown to improve the accuracy of detecting AD and reduce the percentage of samples in the indeterminant range.
In this webinar, brought to you by Alamar Biosciences, Jonathan Schott and Alex Forrest-Hay will discuss the latest ultra-sensitive assays for measuring brain-derived pTau217 and outline how they are transforming the detection and prediction of AD.
Topics to be covered
- The role of brain-derived biomarkers in improving AD detection
- The development and performance of high-sensitivity nucleic acid-linked immuno-sandwich assays for CNS disease
- Comparison of assay performance to standard assays in real-world samples
Prof. Jonathan Schott
Alex Forrest-Hay