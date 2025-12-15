Advancing Alzheimer’s Disease Detection with Brain-Derived pTau217 Assays

This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Tuesday, January 20th, 2026

11:00 AM – 12:30 PM ET

Tau tangles are a key pathological feature of Alzheimer's Disease (AD), and increased phosphorylated Tau217 (pTau217) levels have proven to be a robust biomarker for this condition. Measuring brain-derived pTau from plasma samples with high sensitivity and specificity is shown to improve the accuracy of detecting AD and reduce the percentage of samples in the indeterminant range.

In this webinar, brought to you by Alamar Biosciences, Jonathan Schott and Alex Forrest-Hay will discuss the latest ultra-sensitive assays for measuring brain-derived pTau217 and outline how they are transforming the detection and prediction of AD.

Topics to be covered

The role of brain-derived biomarkers in improving AD detection

The development and performance of high-sensitivity nucleic acid-linked immuno-sandwich assays for CNS disease

Comparison of assay performance to standard assays in real-world samples



Prof. Jonathan Schott

Chief Medical Officer, Alzheimer’s Research UK

Professor of Neurology, University College London

Group Leader, UK Dementia Research Institute