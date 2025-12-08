The Nutshell

Measuring Blood Sugar Without Painful Pricks? A New Test Scans Skin

Shining near-infrared light on a person’s skin helped scientists accurately track his blood glucose levels, offering a potential noninvasive way to monitor diabetes.

Written bySneha Khedkar
| 2 min read
Save for Later
person doing the finger prick test for measuring blood glucose. A new noninvasive method could provide an alternative to such invasive blood tests.

A new method used Raman spectroscopy to measure blood glucose levels without the need for finger pricks.

Image credit:© iStock.com, simpson33
Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
2:00
Share

For millions of people living with diabetes, a small sting is a part of their daily routine: a finger prick to draw a drop of blood required measure their glucose levels.1 This painful but necessary ritual helps them monitor their chronic disease status and get the help they need.

Now, scientists led by Jeon Woong Kang, a biomedical optics researcher at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), utilized Raman spectroscopy to develop a small device that can measure blood glucose levels through intact skin.2 Their approach, described in Analytical Chemistry, offers a noninvasive way for people with diabetes to continuously monitor blood sugar using a portable device.

A person’s arm strapped to a shoebox-sized device that used Raman spectroscopy to track blood glucose levels noninvasively.

A shoebox-sized device shined near-infrared light on a volunteer’s skin to obtain accurate readings of blood glucose over a period of four hours.

MIT

“For a long time, the finger stick has been the standard method for measuring blood sugar, but nobody wants to prick their finger every day, multiple times a day,” said Kang in a statement. “Naturally, many diabetic patients are under-testing their blood glucose levels, which can cause serious complications.”

Continue reading below...

Like this story? Sign up for FREE Newsletter updates:

Latest science news storiesTopic-tailored resources and eventsCustomized newsletter content
Subscribe

Kang and his team turned to Raman spectroscopy to measure blood glucose because of the method’s ability to identify the chemical composition of samples noninvasively. The approach involves shining monochromatic light on samples and analyzing how the light scatters: Molecules have distinct vibrational fingerprints, so they scatter light in a unique manner.

The researchers had previously used Raman spectroscopy to monitor glucose levels in pigs through their intact ear skin.3 The signal intensity of the glucose peaks it picked up correlated with glucose concentrations, offering a noninvasive method using a printer-sized instrument to measure glucose levels in vivo.

In the present study, Kang and his team built on these results to refine the signal and carry out measurements using a smaller device. By modifying their protocol, the scientists could measure glucose levels with an instrument about the size of a shoebox.

The researchers then tested the device’s feasibility in a clinical setting. The instrument, resting on a healthy volunteer’s arm, shined near-infrared light on his skin and obtained readings over four hours. As he consumed sugary drinks, the Raman-based portable device detected spikes in blood glucose with accuracy comparable to two commercially available invasive glucose monitors that he wore at the same time.

Continue reading below...
Chemidoc
Product
ChemiDoc Go Imaging System ​
The next generation imager from the ChemiDoc Imaging System line. Effortlessly capture gel and western blot images from your benchtop without compromising on sensitivity and precision.
Read More

“With this new approach, we can change the components commonly used in Raman-based devices, and save space, time, and cost,” said MIT optical engineer and study coauthor Arianna Bresci.

Kang and his team hope to further reduce the size of the system and ensure that it can obtain accurate readings from people with different skin colors for its adoption as a wearable sensor.

  1. Mathew TK, et al. Blood glucose monitoring. In: StatPearls [Internet]. Treasure Island (FL): StatPearls Publishing; 2025.
  2. Bresci A, et al. Band-pass Raman spectroscopy unlocks compact point-of-care noninvasive continuous glucose monitoring. Anal Chem. 2025.
  3. Kang JW, et al. Direct observation of glucose fingerprint using in vivo Raman spectroscopy. Sci Adv. 2020;6(4):eaay5206.

Related Topics

Meet the Author

  • Sneha Khedkar

    Sneha Khedkar

    Sneha Khedkar is an Assistant Editor at The Scientist. She has a Master’s degree in biochemistry, after which she studied the molecular mechanisms of skin stem cell migration during wound healing as a research fellow at the Institute for Stem Cell Science and Regenerative Medicine in Bangalore, India. She has previously written for Scientific American, New Scientist, and Knowable Magazine, among others.

    View Full Profile
Share
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
December digest cover image of a wooden sculpture comprised of multiple wooden neurons that form a seahorse.
December 2025, Issue 1

Wooden Neurons: An Artistic Vision of the Brain

A neurobiologist, who loves the morphology of cells, turns these shapes into works of art made from wood.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Stacks of cell culture dishes, plates, and flasks with pink cell culture medium on a white background.

Driving Innovation with Cell Culture Essentials

Merck
Stacks of cell culture dishes, plates, and flasks with pink cell culture medium on a white background.

Driving Innovation with Cell Culture Essentials

MilliporeSigma purple logo
Abstract wireframe sphere with colorful dots and connecting lines representing the complex cellular and molecular interactions within the tumor microenvironment.

Exploring the Inflammatory Tumor Microenvironment 

Cellecta logo
An image of a DNA sequencing spectrum with a radial blur filter applied.

A Comprehensive Guide to Next-Generation Sequencing

Integra Logo

Products

Product News

brandtech logo

BRANDTECH® Scientific Announces Strategic Partnership with Copia Scientific to Strengthen Sales and Service of the BRAND® Liquid Handling Station (LHS) 

Top Innovations 2026 Contest Image

Enter Our 2026 Top Innovations Contest

Biotium Logo

Biotium Expands Tyramide Signal Amplification Portfolio with Brighter and More Stable Dyes for Enhanced Spatial Imaging

Labvantage Logo

LabVantage Solutions Awarded $22.3 Million U.S Customs and Border Protection Contract to Deliver Next-Generation Forensic LIMS