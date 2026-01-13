Advancing Biomarker Discovery for Disease Insights

This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

February 17-18, 2026

11:30 AM - 3:30 PM ET

Biomarkers are critical tools for detecting and monitoring disease, understanding pathogenic mechanisms, and tracking therapeutic responses. From proteomic profiling to AI-based algorithms, scientists leverage new techniques and technologies to investigate biomarkers of different pathologies and discover improved treatment avenues.

James Zou, PhD

Associate Professor

Biomedical Data Science

Stanford University

