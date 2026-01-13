Advancing Biomarker Discovery for Disease Insights
Webinar

Advancing Biomarker Discovery for Disease Insights

In this webinar, experts discuss new approaches to biomarker discovery and share the research avenues that elucidate the inner workings of different pathologies.

Share

This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

February 17-18, 2026
11:30 AM - 3:30 PM ET

Biomarkers are critical tools for detecting and monitoring disease, understanding pathogenic mechanisms, and tracking therapeutic responses. From proteomic profiling to AI-based algorithms, scientists leverage new techniques and technologies to investigate biomarkers of different pathologies and discover improved treatment avenues.

In this symposium brought to you by The Scientist, experts will share how they use established and emerging biomarker discovery approaches to uncover new insights into disease biology.

 
   
James Zou, PhD


 


James Zou, PhD
Associate Professor
Biomedical Data Science
Stanford University

Gold Sponsor

aviva Systems Biology

Silver Sponsor

Sino Biological


Top Image Credit:

iStock: Alena Butusava

Illustration of a developing fetus surrounded by a clear fluid with a subtle yellow tinge, representing amniotic fluid.
January 2026, Issue 1

What Is the Amniotic Fluid Composed of?

The liquid world of fetal development provides a rich source of nutrition and protection tailored to meet the needs of the growing fetus.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Skip the Wait for Protein Stability Data with Aunty

Skip the Wait for Protein Stability Data with Aunty

Unchained Labs
Graphic of three DNA helices in various colors

An Automated DNA-to-Data Framework for Production-Scale Sequencing

illumina
Exploring Cellular Organization with Spatial Proteomics

Exploring Cellular Organization with Spatial Proteomics

Abstract illustration of spheres with multiple layers, representing endoderm, ectoderm, and mesoderm derived organoids

Organoid Origins and How to Grow Them

Thermo Fisher Logo

Products

Product News

nuclera logo

Nuclera eProtein Discovery System installed at leading Universities in Taiwan

Brandtech Logo

BRANDTECH Scientific Introduces the Transferpette® pro Micropipette: A New Twist on Comfort and Control

Biotium Logo

Biotium Launches GlycoLiner™ Cell Surface Glycoprotein Labeling Kits for Rapid and Selective Cell Surface Imaging

Colorful abstract spiral dot pattern on a black background

Thermo Scientific X and S Series General Purpose Centrifuges

Thermo Fisher Logo