Long-Read RNA Sequencing Reveals a Regulatory Role for Splicing in Immunotherapy Responses

This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Thursday, December 18th, 2025

1:00 PM - 2:00 PM ET

Immunotherapy has been a revolutionary breakthrough for cancer therapeutics, but it is still hampered in that it only benefits certain patients. Moreover, the molecular determinants of immunotherapy efficacy and patient outcome remain unclear. Researchers are looking at the transcriptome to find insights into what drives patient response to immunotherapy. In particular, long-read RNA sequencing lets them detect and explore complex alternative splicing events in cancers, which could be linked with altered immune responses.

In this webinar, brought to you by PacBio, Olga Anczukow and Ryan Englander discuss how they used PacBio’s Iso-Seq long-read RNA sequencing method to examine novel mRNA isoforms that potentially affect immune responsiveness to immunotherapy against lung cancer.

Topics to be covered

Different strategies and technologies for long-read RNA sequencing

How long-read RNA sequencing uncovered novel mRNA isoforms in lung adenocarcinoma

A potentially regulatory and predictive role for immunotherapy outcomes for the STAT2 gene



Olga Anczukow, PhD

Associate Professor

The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine



Ryan Englander

MD/PhD Candidate

School of Medicine

University of Connecticut