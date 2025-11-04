Long-Read RNA Sequencing Reveals a Regulatory Role for Splicing in Immunotherapy Responses
Long-Read RNA Sequencing Reveals a Regulatory Role for Splicing in Immunotherapy Responses

Olga Anczukow and Ryan Englander discuss how transcriptome splicing affects immune system function in lung cancer.

Thursday, December 18th, 2025
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM ET

Immunotherapy has been a revolutionary breakthrough for cancer therapeutics, but it is still hampered in that it only benefits certain patients. Moreover, the molecular determinants of immunotherapy efficacy and patient outcome remain unclear. Researchers are looking at the transcriptome to find insights into what drives patient response to immunotherapy. In particular, long-read RNA sequencing lets them detect and explore complex alternative splicing events in cancers, which could be linked with altered immune responses.

In this webinar, brought to you by PacBio, Olga Anczukow and Ryan Englander discuss how they used PacBio’s Iso-Seq long-read RNA sequencing method to examine novel mRNA isoforms that potentially affect immune responsiveness to immunotherapy against lung cancer.

Topics to be covered

  • Different strategies and technologies for long-read RNA sequencing
  • How long-read RNA sequencing uncovered novel mRNA isoforms in lung adenocarcinoma
  • A potentially regulatory and predictive role for immunotherapy outcomes for the STAT2 gene
Olga Anczukow, PhD

Associate Professor
Associate Professor
The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine

Ryan Englander

MD/PhD Candidate
MD/PhD Candidate
School of Medicine
University of Connecticut

Elizabeth Tseng, PhD

Elizabeth Tseng, PhD
Associate Director, Product Marketing
PacBio

