Spatial Proteomics for All: Insights from the VIB Core Facility

This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand
Wednesday, November 26th, 2025
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM ET
Multiplex imaging systems offer powerful capabilities for spatial biology, but supporting researchers who are adopting new tools requires more than just access to the latest imaging platforms. Challenges in panel design, sample variability, and data evaluation can compromise results and require a supportive supplier. Core facilities that help industry and academic researchers keep up with new technological evolutions, such as the Flemish Institute for Biotechnology (VIB), must balance technical demands with user training and operational logistics. Structured planning and technical guidance enable coordinated team approaches that help safeguard analytical quality in high-plex imaging projects.
In this webinar brought to you by Miltenyi Biotec, Evelien Van Hamme and Elina Kuznecova will share the VIB core facility’s perspective and experiences using the MACSima™ Platform for spatial proteomic insights.
Topics to be covered
- Panel design and how to deal with third-party antibodies
- Good practices for sample preparation
- Data evaluation and analysis best practices
- How to set up services on the MACSima™ Platform
Evelien Van Hamme, PhD
Elina Kuznecova