Spatial Proteomics for All: Insights from the VIB Core Facility

This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Wednesday, November 26th, 2025

11:00 AM - 12:30 PM ET

Multiplex imaging systems offer powerful capabilities for spatial biology, but supporting researchers who are adopting new tools requires more than just access to the latest imaging platforms. Challenges in panel design, sample variability, and data evaluation can compromise results and require a supportive supplier. Core facilities that help industry and academic researchers keep up with new technological evolutions, such as the Flemish Institute for Biotechnology (VIB), must balance technical demands with user training and operational logistics. Structured planning and technical guidance enable coordinated team approaches that help safeguard analytical quality in high-plex imaging projects.

In this webinar brought to you by Miltenyi Biotec, Evelien Van Hamme and Elina Kuznecova will share the VIB core facility’s perspective and experiences using the MACSima™ Platform for spatial proteomic insights.

Topics to be covered

Panel design and how to deal with third-party antibodies

Good practices for sample preparation

Data evaluation and analysis best practices

How to set up services on the MACSima™ Platform

Evelien Van Hamme, PhD

Team Lead, Spatial Catalyst

VIB Technologies, VIB