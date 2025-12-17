Research Roundtable: Rethinking the Role of Animals in Molecular Biology

This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Wednesday, January 28th, 2026

3:30 - 4:30 PM ET

From studying disease mechanisms to testing new therapeutics, animal models have long served as essential tools in molecular biology research. However, animal models have limitations, including challenges in accurately representing human biology and ethical and practical constraints. As a result, scientists are now exploring alternative approaches such as stem cells, organoids, and computational models.

In this live roundtable webinar, Joseph Wu, Donald Ingber, and Shannon Mumenthaler will discuss the emerging animal alternatives, the ethical considerations driving this shift, and the practical challenges of reducing, refining, and replacing animals in experiments.



Joseph Wu, MD, PhD

Director, Stanford Cardiovascular Institute

Simon H. Stertzer, MD, Professor of Medicine and Radiology

Stanford University



Donald Ingber, MD, PhD

Founding Director, Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering

Judah Folkman Professor of Vascular Biology

Harvard Medical School and Boston Children's Hospital

Hansjörg Wyss Professor of Biologically Inspired Engineering

Harvard School of Engineering and Applied Sciences