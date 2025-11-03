Research Roundtable: The Evolving World of Spatial Biology

This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Wednesday, December 10th, 2025

12:30 - 1:30 PM ET

Spatial biology allows researchers to visualize gene, protein, and metabolite distributions directly within tissues, uncovering biological patterns that many bulk and single-cell methods cannot resolve alone. However, scientists continue to face barriers in resolution, multiplexing, and data integration, including biological and technical variability, that limit the depth of spatial insights. Overcoming these challenges will enable a better understanding of how tissue organization shapes cell function and disease processes.

In this live roundtable webinar, Jeff Moffitt, Ramon Sun, and Jared Burks will discuss how spatial biology approaches are transforming the study of tissue architecture, cell-cell interactions, and developmental biology, thereby opening new frontiers in cancer, immunology, neuroscience, and physiology research.



Jeffrey Moffitt, PhD

Associate Professor

Boston Children’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School



Ramon Sun, PhD

Anne and Oscar Lackner Endowed Chair and Associate Professor

College of Medicine, University of Florida

Associate Director, Evelyn F. and William L. McKnight Brain institute

Director, UF Center for Advanced Spatial Biomolecule Research