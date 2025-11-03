Research Roundtable: The Evolving World of Spatial Biology

This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand
Wednesday, December 10th, 2025
12:30 - 1:30 PM ET
Spatial biology allows researchers to visualize gene, protein, and metabolite distributions directly within tissues, uncovering biological patterns that many bulk and single-cell methods cannot resolve alone. However, scientists continue to face barriers in resolution, multiplexing, and data integration, including biological and technical variability, that limit the depth of spatial insights. Overcoming these challenges will enable a better understanding of how tissue organization shapes cell function and disease processes.
In this live roundtable webinar, Jeff Moffitt, Ramon Sun, and Jared Burks will discuss how spatial biology approaches are transforming the study of tissue architecture, cell-cell interactions, and developmental biology, thereby opening new frontiers in cancer, immunology, neuroscience, and physiology research.
Jeffrey Moffitt, PhD
Ramon Sun, PhD
Jared Burks, PhD