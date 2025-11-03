Research Roundtable: The Evolving World of Spatial Biology
Webinar

Research Roundtable: The Evolving World of Spatial Biology

In our next roundtable webinar, learn how scientists leverage spatial biology to map tissues, uncover cellular interactions, and advance disease research.

This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Wednesday, December 10th, 2025
12:30 - 1:30 PM ET

Spatial biology allows researchers to visualize gene, protein, and metabolite distributions directly within tissues, uncovering biological patterns that many bulk and single-cell methods cannot resolve alone. However, scientists continue to face barriers in resolution, multiplexing, and data integration, including biological and technical variability, that limit the depth of spatial insights. Overcoming these challenges will enable a better understanding of how tissue organization shapes cell function and disease processes.

In this live roundtable webinar, Jeff Moffitt, Ramon Sun, and Jared Burks will discuss how spatial biology approaches are transforming the study of tissue architecture, cell-cell interactions, and developmental biology, thereby opening new frontiers in cancer, immunology, neuroscience, and physiology research.

Jeffrey Moffitt, PhD

Jeffrey Moffitt, PhD 
Associate Professor
Boston Children’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School

Ramon Sun, PhD

Ramon Sun, PhD
Anne and Oscar Lackner Endowed Chair and Associate Professor 
College of Medicine, University of Florida
Associate Director, Evelyn F. and William L. McKnight Brain institute 
Director, UF Center for Advanced Spatial Biomolecule Research

Jared Burks, PhD

Jared Burks, PhD 
Professor, Department of Hematopoietic Biology and Malignancies
Associate Director, Shared Resources CCSG
Executive Director, Shared Resource Technologies
Director, Flow Cytometry and Cellular Imaging Core Facility
Director, Innovation Nexus
MD Anderson Cancer Center

  • Miltenyi
  • Syncell
  • Bruker

Sponsored by
  • Miltenyi
  • Syncell
  • Bruker

Research Roundtable: The Evolving World of Spatial Biology

Research Roundtable: The Evolving World of Spatial Biology

