Exploring Organoids for Neurological Disease Modeling

This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand
Friday, December 5th, 2025
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM ET
Brain organoids, also known as mini brains, are 3D tissues grown in cell culture from human pluripotent stem cells. Brain organoids are proving to be an exceptional tool for modeling brain development and neurological disease.
In this webinar brought to you by The Scientist, Alysson Muotri and Debra Silver will explore how mini brains are helping scientists understand major research questions about neurodevelopment, brain disorders, and the new therapeutic approaches.
Topics to be covered:
- How human brain organoids mimic neurodevelopment
- How human brain organoids mimic age-related neurodegeneration
- Applications of space-induced neural senescence
Alysson Muotri, PhD
Debra Silver, PhD