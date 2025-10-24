Exploring Organoids for Neurological Disease Modeling
Exploring Organoids for Neurological Disease Modeling

In this webinar, Alysson Muotri and Debra Silver will discuss how organoids and other 3D cell culture methods give scientists a new view into the brain.

Friday, December 5th, 2025
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM ET

Brain organoids, also known as mini brains, are 3D tissues grown in cell culture from human pluripotent stem cells. Brain organoids are proving to be an exceptional tool for modeling brain development and neurological disease. 

In this webinar brought to you by The Scientist, Alysson Muotri and Debra Silver will explore how mini brains are helping scientists understand major research questions about neurodevelopment, brain disorders, and the new therapeutic approaches.

Topics to be covered:

  • How human brain organoids mimic neurodevelopment
  • How human brain organoids mimic age-related neurodegeneration
  • Applications of space-induced neural senescence
   Alysson Muotri, PhD

Alysson Muotri, PhD 
Professor
Pediatrics and Cellular & Molecular Medicine
Director
Sanford Stem Cell Education and Integrated Space Stem Cell Orbital Research Center
University of California, San Diego 

Headshot

Debra Silver, PhD
Professor
Molecular Genetics and Microbiology
Cell Biology
Neurobiology
Duke University School of Medicine

Sponsored by

