Exploring Organoids for Neurological Disease Modeling

This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Friday, December 5th, 2025

11:00 AM - 12:30 PM ET

Brain organoids, also known as mini brains, are 3D tissues grown in cell culture from human pluripotent stem cells. Brain organoids are proving to be an exceptional tool for modeling brain development and neurological disease.

In this webinar brought to you by The Scientist, Alysson Muotri and Debra Silver will explore how mini brains are helping scientists understand major research questions about neurodevelopment, brain disorders, and the new therapeutic approaches.

Topics to be covered:

How human brain organoids mimic neurodevelopment

How human brain organoids mimic age-related neurodegeneration

Applications of space-induced neural senescence



Alysson Muotri, PhD

Professor

Pediatrics and Cellular & Molecular Medicine

Director

Sanford Stem Cell Education and Integrated Space Stem Cell Orbital Research Center

University of California, San Diego