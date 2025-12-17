Targeting RGS14 with AI-Guided Docking and Biochemical Assays
Targeting RGS14 with AI-Guided Docking and Biochemical Assays

In this webinar, Robert Lowrey and David Siderovski will discuss novel AI-driven drug discovery approaches targeting difficult proteins.

Thursday, February 5th, 2026
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM ET

Regulator of G-protein signaling (RGS) proteins modulate GPCR signaling, making them potential therapeutic targets for several conditions, including cardiovascular disease and diabetes. However, identifying small-molecule inhibitors for RGS proteins has been challenging because many RGS family members lack well-defined binding pockets. Virtual modeling and screening approaches may accelerate drug discovery for RGS proteins and other difficult enzyme targets. 

In this webinar, brought to you by BellBrook Labs, Robert Lowrey and David Siderovski present how AI-driven design and custom assay development can be integrated within an academic drug discovery program to develop inhibitors for the RGS14 protein.

Topics to be covered

  • Why RGS proteins are challenging targets for small-molecule inhibitors
  • How to apply virtual screening and AI to identify ligands for “undruggable” binding sites
  • Designing custom biochemical assays for validating predicted RGS14 ligands
  • How academic investigators and industry collaborators can integrate computational design and assay development for drug discovery
Robert Lowery, PhD
Robert Lowery, PhD
Chief Executive Officer
BellBrook Labs
David Siderovski, PhD

David Siderovski, PhD
Professor
University of North Texas Health Fort Worth

