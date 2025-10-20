Tracking Early Gut Development One Metabolite at a Time
Tracking Early Gut Development One Metabolite at a Time

In this webinar, Alex Dickens will discuss approaches for mapping microbiome-metabolome interactions to understand early-life gut physiology.

Thursday, December 4th, 2025
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM EST

Early-life gut microbiome-metabolome interactions play a central role in shaping host physiology, with microbially-produced metabolites influencing key biological processes. However, studying these interactions is challenging because the gut environment is complex, dynamic, and varies across developmental stages. Understanding how microbial composition influences metabolite profiles can guide the development of strategies to support healthy gut maturation.

In this webinar brought to you by SCIEX, Alex Dickens will show how his team linked gut microbial composition to metabolite trajectories to reveal patterns of early-life gut development.

Topics to be covered

  • Tracking gut development across early-life stages using mass spectrometry-based fecal metabolomics 
  • Integrating targeted and untargeted metabolite data in complex matrices such as feces
  • Ensuring data quality and consistency in large-scale studies involving challenging sample types
  Alex Dickens, PhD
Alex Dickens, PhD
Group Leader and Co-principal Investigator of Metabolomics
Turku Bioscience Centre
University of Turku

