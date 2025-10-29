How Multiplex Detection Unlocks Deeper Insights

This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Labeling techniques such as immunohistochemistry (IHC) and in situ hybridization (ISH) are long-standing staples for locating proteins, identifying cell types, and pathological diagnostics. Multiplexing, the simultaneous probing and detection of multiple markers, not only helps researchers overcome logistical bottlenecks associated with traditional IHC and ISH workflows, it also gives them better data depth, letting them probe more comprehensively into cell composition, characterization, function, and interactions with other cells and the surrounding environment.

In this webinar, brought to you by Leica Biosystems, Stacey Lindsay and George Hurley will discuss how the latest multiplex tools, such as the ChromoPlex III and the 4-Plex Immunofluorescence Detection System, can further streamline workflows, provide better accuracy, and enable deeper insights.

Topics to be covered

The importance of preserving spatial context in biomarker evaluation

How multiplex technologies can support translational research

Using multiplex panels to study human disease



Stacey Lindsay, PhD

Senior Principal Scientist, Innovation

Leica Biosystems



George Hurley

Research and Development Scientist

Leica Biosystems





