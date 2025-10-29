How Multiplex Detection Unlocks Deeper Insights
Webinar

In this webinar, experts discuss the latest multiplex tools for IHC and ISH and explore how to streamline workflows and find deeper translational insights.

This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Tuesday, December 2nd, 2025
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM ET

Labeling techniques such as immunohistochemistry (IHC) and in situ hybridization (ISH) are long-standing staples for locating proteins, identifying cell types, and pathological diagnostics. Multiplexing, the simultaneous probing and detection of multiple markers, not only helps researchers overcome logistical bottlenecks associated with traditional IHC and ISH workflows, it also gives them better data depth, letting them probe more comprehensively into cell composition, characterization, function, and interactions with other cells and the surrounding environment. 

In this webinar, brought to you by Leica Biosystems, Stacey Lindsay and George Hurley will discuss how the latest multiplex tools, such as the ChromoPlex III and the 4-Plex Immunofluorescence Detection System, can further streamline workflows, provide better accuracy, and enable deeper insights.

  • The importance of preserving spatial context in biomarker evaluation
  • How multiplex technologies can support translational research
  • Using multiplex panels to study human disease
Stacey Lindsay, PhD

Senior Principal Scientist, Innovation
Leica Biosystems

George Hurley

Research and Development Scientist
Leica Biosystems


Leica Biosystems

The workflows described here incorporates products that may have different regulatory classifications, including but not limited to Research Use Only (RUO), in vitro Diagnostic (IVD), Analyte Specific Reagent (ASR), General Purpose Reagent (GPR), and/or products with other designations. Integration of these products into a single workflow as represented here is for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

iStock: Iscatel57

