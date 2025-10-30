Video

How to Break Down Silos to Turn Data Into Actionable Insights

Explore how BioTech360 makes “good data” accessible, reshaping what’s possible in life sciences research and development.

Written byThe Scientist Staff
| 1 min read
Save for Later
A scientist in a white lab coat types on her computer within a life science research lab.
Image credit:istock, Jacob Wackerhausen
Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
1:00
Share

Life science research teams often have data spread across various platforms, including paper and electronic lab notebooks, laboratory information systems, and instrument-specific software. To enable collaboration and connectivity, LabVantage Solutions has introduced BioTech360, a research intelligence platform built to unify fragmented data sources.

In this episode, we talk with Verena Mertes, the director of BioTech360 for LabVantage Solutions, to learn more about the strategic gap between traditional digital tools and actual scientific insights and to explore how BioTech360 supports scalable discovery.


Watch the full episode to learn more.

Related Topics

Share
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
Cover with an illustration of zombified looking cells
October 2025, Issue 1

What Are Senescent Cells?

These “zombie” cells are damaged yet refuse to die. Instead, they linger in the body, infect healthy cells, and can contribute to age-related decline.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Hunt Down Letivirus Titer and Structure with Leprechaun

Hunt Down Lentivirus Titer and Structure with Leprechaun

Unchained Labs
Exploring Organoids for Neurological Disease Modeling

Exploring Organoids for Neurological Disease Modeling

Three sealed glass vials containing blood samples lying on top of a clipboard.

Preserving Protein Integrity to Transform Proteomic Discovery

DNA Genotek logo
Tracking Early Gut Development One Metabolite at a Time

Tracking Early Gut Development One Metabolite at a Time

SCIEX Logo

Products

Product News

10x Genomics Logo

10x Genomics Launches the Next Generation of Chromium Flex to Empower Scientists to Massively Scale Single Cell Research

Waters Logo

Waters Launches Charge Detection Mass Spectrometry Technology to Accelerate the Development of Next-Generation Biotherapeutics

BioX Cell Logo

Bio X Cell Unveils New Brand Identity

Eppendorf Logo

Eppendorf launches innovative Deepwell Plates Biobased, enlarging the product range for sustainable Lab Solutions