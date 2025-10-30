How to Break Down Silos to Turn Data Into Actionable Insights

Register for free to listen to this article

Life science research teams often have data spread across various platforms, including paper and electronic lab notebooks, laboratory information systems, and instrument-specific software. To enable collaboration and connectivity, LabVantage Solutions has introduced BioTech360, a research intelligence platform built to unify fragmented data sources.

In this episode, we talk with Verena Mertes, the director of BioTech360 for LabVantage Solutions, to learn more about the strategic gap between traditional digital tools and actual scientific insights and to explore how BioTech360 supports scalable discovery.

Watch the full episode to learn more.