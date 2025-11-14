Golden geometric pattern on a blue background, symbolizing the precision, consistency, and technique essential to effective pipetting.
eBook

Best Practices for Precise Pipetting

Proper pipetting can accelerate workflows, improve data reproducibility, and decrease user fatigue and injury risk.

Share

Pipetting is a fundamental skill for researchers in any life sciences laboratory. However, improper pipetting is not only a potential source of experimental error and contamination but also a cause of repetitive strain injuries. Modern equipment seeks to reduce the strain and repetition associated with pipetting, but user skill and familiarity have their own part to play in optimizing liquid handling.

Download this ebook to learn more about

  • Choosing the right pipette
  • Proper pipetting technique and avoiding injury
  • Maintaining and calibrating pipettes
  • Pipetting tips, tricks, and best practices

Sponsored by

  • Integra Logo

Top Image Credit:

©iStock, alano design

Image of a woman with her hands across her stomach. She has a look of discomfort on her face. There is a blown up image of her stomach next to her and it has colorful butterflies and gut bacteria all swarming within the gut.
November 2025, Issue 1

Why Do We Feel Butterflies in the Stomach?

These fluttering sensations are the brain’s reaction to certain emotions, which can be amplified or soothed by the gut’s own “bugs".

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Golden geometric pattern on a blue background, symbolizing the precision, consistency, and technique essential to effective pipetting.

Best Practices for Precise Pipetting

Integra Logo
Olga Anczukow and Ryan Englander discuss how transcriptome splicing affects immune system function in lung cancer.

Long-Read RNA Sequencing Reveals a Regulatory Role for Splicing in Immunotherapy Responses

Pacific Biosciences logo
Research Roundtable: The Evolving World of Spatial Biology

Research Roundtable: The Evolving World of Spatial Biology

Conceptual cartoon image of gene editing technology

Exploring the State of the Art in Gene Editing Techniques

Bio-Rad

Products

Product News

Labvantage Logo

LabVantage Solutions Awarded $22.3 Million U.S Customs and Border Protection Contract to Deliver Next-Generation Forensic LIMS

The Scientist Placeholder Image

Evosep Unveils Open Innovation Initiative to Expand Standardization in Proteomics

SPT Labtech Logo
OGT logo

OGT expands MRD detection capabilities with new SureSeq Myeloid MRD Plus NGS Panel