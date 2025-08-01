Rise of the Nanorobots

For centuries, people have relied on materials such as concrete, steel, and wood for the construction of buildings, bridges, and other structures. However, researchers have started exploring a far less conventional material for building therapeutics at the molecular level—DNA.

DNA nanorobots conceal their cytotoxic ligand pattern in neutral conditions, preventing interaction with healthy cells. However, these nanostructures display the hexagonal ligand pattern in acidic tumor environments, triggering cell death. Boxuan Shen, Högberg lab, Karolinska Institute

In this episode, Charlene Lancaster from The Scientist spoke with Björn Högberg, a professor of biophysics at the Karolinska Institute, to learn how his team is developing DNA-based nanorobots to fight cancer.

Björn Högberg, PhD

Professor and Departmental Head

Department of Medical Biochemistry and Biophysics

Karolinska Institute





