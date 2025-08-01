A group of intricately folded origami swans, with one soaring above, symbolizing revolutionary ideas.
Rise of the Nanorobots

Björn Högberg explains how his team engineered a DNA origami nanorobot that activates only in tumors to trigger cancer cell death.

For centuries, people have relied on materials such as concrete, steel, and wood for the construction of buildings, bridges, and other structures. However, researchers have started exploring a far less conventional material for building therapeutics at the molecular level—DNA.

An illustration of DNA nanorobots responding differently in neutral and acidic environments.

DNA nanorobots conceal their cytotoxic ligand pattern in neutral conditions, preventing interaction with healthy cells. However, these nanostructures display the hexagonal ligand pattern in acidic tumor environments, triggering cell death.

Boxuan Shen, Högberg lab, Karolinska Institute

In this episode, Charlene Lancaster from The Scientist spoke with Björn Högberg, a professor of biophysics at the Karolinska Institute, to learn how his team is developing DNA-based nanorobots to fight cancer.

More on this topic: Coming Into the Fold: DNA Origami

The Scientist Speaks is a podcast produced by The Scientist’s Creative Services team. Our podcast is by scientists and for scientists. Once a month, we bring you the stories behind news-worthy molecular biology research. This month’s episode is sponsored by Crown Bioscience.


Speaker:

Björn Högberg, PhD


Björn Högberg, PhD
Professor and Departmental Head
Department of Medical Biochemistry and Biophysics
Karolinska Institute


Headquartered in California, Crown Bioscience is a global contract research organization providing discovery, preclinical, and translational platforms and services to advance oncology and immuno-oncology. The company delivers high-quality, integrated solutions and offers in vivo, in vitro, ex vivo, and in silico services. They work closely with clients to assess the efficacy and pharmacological profile of drug candidates before clinical development. Their goal is to deliver superior therapies that ensure patients receive the right treatment at the right time.

