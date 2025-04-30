Conceptual image of human fingers reaching out to touch an illustrated drawing of a gastrointestinal tract.
Podcast

All the Feels: The Emerging Neuroscience of Gut Touch

Arthur Beyder studies the neuroscience of gut touch to learn more about what these signals mean and their role in gastrointestinal health and disease.

Deep within the gut’s epithelial layer are specialized sensory cells that convert mechanical stimuli to electrical signals and convey this information to nerve cells. As researchers home in on the basic mechanisms of gut touch, the concept of gut feeling is taking on new significance and providing hope for the millions of people living with gastrointestinal disorders.

In this episode, Iris Kulbatski from The Scientist spoke with Arthur Beyder, a gastroenterologist and biomedical engineer at the Mayo Clinic to learn more about his team’s research on the emerging neuroscience of gut touch.

Speaker:

 Arthur Beyder, MD, PhD





Arthur Beyder, MD, PhD
Consultant, Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology 
Associate Professor, Medicine and Physiology & Biomedical Engineering
Mayo Clinic

Top Image Credit:

iStock, mi-viri

