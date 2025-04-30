All the Feels: The Emerging Neuroscience of Gut Touch

Deep within the gut’s epithelial layer are specialized sensory cells that convert mechanical stimuli to electrical signals and convey this information to nerve cells. As researchers home in on the basic mechanisms of gut touch, the concept of gut feeling is taking on new significance and providing hope for the millions of people living with gastrointestinal disorders.

In this episode, Iris Kulbatski from The Scientist spoke with Arthur Beyder, a gastroenterologist and biomedical engineer at the Mayo Clinic to learn more about his team’s research on the emerging neuroscience of gut touch.

“Gut Feeling” Takes on New Meaning

Researchers Use Groovy Science to Understand Gut Feelings

Speaker:













Arthur Beyder, MD, PhD

Consultant, Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology

Associate Professor, Medicine and Physiology & Biomedical Engineering

Mayo Clinic