Stylized DNA double helix illustrated in pen and watercolor
The Future of Gene Editing with Programmable Recombinases

Frank Buchholz shares how his laboratory improves upon the latest gene editing techniques by designing programmable recombinases.

Before CRISPR-based methods took center stage in the genome editing field, other bio-inspired tools such as zinc finger nucleases and Cre-lox system recombinases made genomic engineering possible. Some researchers are now looking back to these foundational technologies to improve upon and one-up the latest gene editing techniques. 

In this episode of The Scientist Speaks, Deanna MacNeil spoke with Frank Buchholz, professor and head of the medical systems biology translational research group at the Technical University of Dresden’s University Cancer Center, to explore how his laboratory designs programmable recombinases for high fidelity gene editing.

The Scientist Speaks is a podcast produced by The Scientist's Creative Services Team. Our podcast is by scientists and for scientists. We bring you the stories behind news-worthy molecular biology research.

Speaker:

Frank Buchholz, PhD

Professor, Medical Systems Biology
Head of Translational Research
University Cancer Center
Technical University Dresden


Oxford Nanopore offers industry-leading sequencing solutions across the whole spectrum of biopharmaceutical R&D—from initial target identification and biomarker discovery to cell line and viral vector engineering, all the way through to cell, gene, and RNA therapy drug development.

