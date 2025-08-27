The Future of Gene Editing with Programmable Recombinases

Before CRISPR-based methods took center stage in the genome editing field, other bio-inspired tools such as zinc finger nucleases and Cre-lox system recombinases made genomic engineering possible. Some researchers are now looking back to these foundational technologies to improve upon and one-up the latest gene editing techniques.

In this episode of The Scientist Speaks, Deanna MacNeil spoke with Frank Buchholz, professor and head of the medical systems biology translational research group at the Technical University of Dresden’s University Cancer Center, to explore how his laboratory designs programmable recombinases for high fidelity gene editing.

Speaker:

Frank Buchholz, PhD

Professor, Medical Systems Biology

Head of Translational Research

University Cancer Center

Technical University Dresden





