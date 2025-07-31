Simple Low-Cost Solutions for Physioxic Cell Culture

Despite the growing understanding of physiological oxygen levels in tissues being far below that of atmospheric conditions (21% oxygen), most cell culturing continues to take place at atmospheric oxygen levels. Embrient seeks to drive optimal cell modeling by enabling environments for cell culture that more accurately reflect in vivo conditions by providing low-cost, simple to use solutions. The Modular Incubator Chamber (MIC-101) is a compact and versatile tool designed as a cost-effective system for maintaining cell cultures under stable hypoxic (physioxic) or hyperoxic conditions. It offers a straightforward approach to controlling oxygen levels using its closed system, preventing multi-well plate edge evaporation, and tailoring gas concentrations to your specific requirements. It works by simply placing your tissue culture cells in the chamber, adding a container with filtered water for humidity, attaching a flow meter to the unit, flushing for several minutes with the desired gas mixture, then sealing the chamber and placing it in your 37°C incubator. Supporting products such as flow meters, tubing, air filters, and the gas mixing system are complementary products required to accurately create the controlled oxygen environment. Depending on your specific needs, multiple product bundles are offered by Embrient, providing complete solutions at low cost. Whether you are using a single pre-mixed gas source or separate oxygen and nitrogen tanks, several bundle options are available to get your physioxic cell culture environment up and running quickly.