Blue oxygen molecules on a matching blue background
Video

Simple Low-Cost Solutions for Physioxic Cell Culture

Get your custom oxygen cell culture environment up and running fast with Embrient bundles using the Modular Incubator Chamber.

Share

Physioxic Cell Culture

Despite the growing understanding of physiological oxygen levels in tissues being far below that of atmospheric conditions (21% oxygen), most cell culturing continues to take place at atmospheric oxygen levels. Embrient seeks to drive optimal cell modeling by enabling environments for cell culture that more accurately reflect in vivo conditions by providing low-cost, simple to use solutions. The Modular Incubator Chamber (MIC-101) is a compact and versatile tool designed as a cost-effective system for maintaining cell cultures under stable hypoxic (physioxic) or hyperoxic conditions. It offers a straightforward approach to controlling oxygen levels using its closed system, preventing multi-well plate edge evaporation, and tailoring gas concentrations to your specific requirements. It works by simply placing your tissue culture cells in the chamber, adding a container with filtered water for humidity, attaching a flow meter to the unit, flushing for several minutes with the desired gas mixture, then sealing the chamber and placing it in your 37°C incubator. Supporting products such as flow meters, tubing, air filters, and the gas mixing system are complementary products required to accurately create the controlled oxygen environment. Depending on your specific needs, multiple product bundles are offered by Embrient, providing complete solutions at low cost. Whether you are using a single pre-mixed gas source or separate oxygen and nitrogen tanks, several bundle options are available to get your physioxic cell culture environment up and running quickly.

Sponsored by

  • Embrient Inc. Logo

Top Image Credit:

©iStock, anusorn nakdee

An image of young researchers gathered around a table playing an engaging board game.
August 2025, Issue 1

Publish or Perish: The Board Game of Academic Survival

Players compete, collaborate, and celebrate in a satirical race to publish groundbreaking papers on hilariously absurd research topics.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

A group of intricately folded origami swans, with one soaring above, symbolizing revolutionary ideas.

Rise of the Nanorobots

Crown Bioscience Logo
Blue oxygen molecules on a matching blue background

Simple Low-Cost Solutions for Physioxic Cell Culture

Embrient Inc. Logo
Abstract image featuring colorful grid-like lines and dots, symbolizing spatial mapping.

Diving into the World of Spatial Biology Techniques

Abstract illustration of a tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) interacting with a cancer cell

Optimizing Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocyte Manufacturing

cytiva logo

Products

Product News

Multi-colored concentric circles representing centrifugation

FRONTIER 5706P Multi Centrifuges Compact Design, Powerful Performance

OHAUS Logo
Eppendorf Logo

Eppi® made from 100 % cooking oil?

iStock

Meet the Next Evolution of Droplet Digital™ PCR Solutions: QX Continuum Droplet Digital PCR System

Bio-Rad
Leica Biosystems Logo