Meet the BD FACSDiscover™ A8 Cell Analyzer and expand your discovery power with real-time imaging





The BD FACSDiscover™ A8 Cell Analyzer seamlessly integrates cutting-edge spectral flow cytometry with real-time imaging. By combining innovations such as BD SpectralFX™ Technology and BD CellView™ Image Technology into a single instrument, it offers unparalleled experimental power and simplified workflows to deliver reproducible results and single-cell insights that were previously undetectable. This versatile, robust and reliable instrument comes in a 5-laser configuration (B-R-V-YG-UV) with up to 78 fluorescence detectors and 8 scatter and imaging detectors.