The Nutshell

Tanning Beds and Natural Sunlight Affect Melanocytes Differently

Tanning beds not only increase melanoma risk but also inflict a molecular toll, causing a spike in DNA mutations within skin cells.

Written byLaura Tran, PhD
| 2 min read
Save for Later
Image of the interior of a tanning bed.

Researchers found that tanning bed users had a higher proportion of melanocytes with pathogenic mutations.

Image credit:©iStock.com, fiphoto
Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
2:00
Share

Tanning beds have long been popular for achieving a sun-kissed glow, but mounting evidence links indoor tanning usage to less glamorous consequences like wrinkles and skin cancer. The World Health Organization considers tanning beds to be carcinogens alongside hazards like asbestos or cigarette smoke; despite this, estimates suggest that millions of people, especially young women, continue to use them.

Because sunbed usage coincides with an increased incidence of melanoma, dermatologist Pedram Gerami from Northwestern Medicine sought to elucidate their molecular effects on skin cells. In a recent study, published in Science Advances, Gerami and his colleagues found that between tanning bed users and nonusers, those who tanned were more likely to have multiple melanomas on areas of the body with low amounts of sun damage.1 Molecular analysis revealed that their skin cells harbored more pathogenic mutations, which may elevate melanoma risk. These findings highlight how tanning beds can affect skin cells differently than those who are exposed to natural, outdoor lighting.

The researchers formed two cohorts of nearly 3,000 individuals each: those with a history of tanning bed usage—who were more likely to be women—and a group of nonusers. The team observed that the tanning cohort was more likely to have multiple melanomas. The distribution of melanomas also differed. The tanning bed users more often had melanomas on areas of the body that typically receive less sunlight, such as the torso, compared to individuals exposed to natural sunlight.

These patterns led the team to suspect that indoor tanning increases the mutation burden in melanocytes, affecting a broader range of skin cells than natural sunlight typically reaches. When they collected normal skin biopsies from the upper or lower backs of both groups, single-cell genotyping revealed that tanning bed users had a higher mutation burden in melanocytes. Of these, the researchers found 40 pathogenic mutations predicted to disrupt a tumor-suppressor gene, along with increased expression of a gene commonly activated in cancer, compared to the control group of natural-sun exposure individuals.

Together, these findings reveal molecular and clinical differences between those who expose themselves to a tanning bed’s artificial ultraviolet radiation and natural sunlight. Further work is needed to dig deeper into these molecular changes, which may help to better inform the public about indoor tanning and that the pursuit of a tan can come with unintended consequences.

  1. Gerami P, et al. Molecular effects of indoor tanning. Sci Adv. 2025;11:eady4878.

Related Topics

Meet the Author

  • Laura Tran, PhD

    Laura Tran, PhD

    Laura Tran is an Assistant Editor at The Scientist. She has a background in microbiology. Laura earned her PhD in integrated biomedical sciences from Rush University, studying how circadian rhythms and alcohol impact the gut. While completing her studies, she wrote for the Chicago Council on Science and Technology and participated in ComSciCon Chicago in 2022. In 2023, Laura became a science communication fellow with OMSI, continuing her passion for accessible science storytelling.

    View Full Profile
Share
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
December digest cover image of a wooden sculpture comprised of multiple wooden neurons that form a seahorse.
December 2025, Issue 1

Wooden Neurons: An Artistic Vision of the Brain

A neurobiologist, who loves the morphology of cells, turns these shapes into works of art made from wood.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Stacks of cell culture dishes, plates, and flasks with pink cell culture medium on a white background.

Driving Innovation with Cell Culture Essentials

Merck
Stacks of cell culture dishes, plates, and flasks with pink cell culture medium on a white background.

Driving Innovation with Cell Culture Essentials

MilliporeSigma purple logo
Human iPSC-derived Models for Brain Disease Research

Human iPSC-derived Models for Neurodegenerative Disease Research

Fujifilm
Abstract wireframe sphere with colorful dots and connecting lines representing the complex cellular and molecular interactions within the tumor microenvironment.

Exploring the Inflammatory Tumor Microenvironment 

Cellecta logo

Products

Product News

brandtech logo

BRANDTECH® Scientific Announces Strategic Partnership with Copia Scientific to Strengthen Sales and Service of the BRAND® Liquid Handling Station (LHS) 

Top Innovations 2026 Contest Image

Enter Our 2026 Top Innovations Contest

Biotium Logo

Biotium Expands Tyramide Signal Amplification Portfolio with Brighter and More Stable Dyes for Enhanced Spatial Imaging

Labvantage Logo

LabVantage Solutions Awarded $22.3 Million U.S Customs and Border Protection Contract to Deliver Next-Generation Forensic LIMS