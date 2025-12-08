Interview

Postdoc Portrait: Christina Kiessling

This postdoc works to decode virulence regulation in multidrug-resistant bacteria to inform next-generation antimicrobial development.

Written byThe Scientist
| 2 min read
Save for Later
A picture of Christina Kiessling, a postdoc at Emory University School of Medicine.

Searching for therapeutic breakthroughs, this postdoc uncovers regulatory mechanisms that drive virulence switching in bacteria.

Image credit:Georgia State University, ©iStock.com, Gilnature
Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
2:00
Share

Q | Write a brief introduction to yourself including the lab you work in and your research background.

My name is Christina Kiessling and I am a postdoctoral researcher at Emory University School of Medicine. In the Rather lab, we have the goal to identify (1) novel antimicrobials against multidrug-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii, (2) genetic vulnerabilities resulting as a byproduct of multidrug resistance, and (3) the regulatory mechanism that facilitates A. baumannii's switching from virulent to avirulent subpopulations.

Q | How did you first get interested in science and/or your field of research?

I was lucky to have a very passionate professor in junior year who got me excited about molecular biology. I felt very passionate about studying biology at the smallest level of organization, meaning at a molecular level. I started my PhD in an environmental microbiology lab due to a combination of factors, but luckily for me, I realized I was in the right place because I enjoyed working with bacteria. For my postdoc, I had two goals: learn more and switch specialties within microbiology. I am very thankful that my current PI gave me the chance to work in clinical microbiology.

Continue reading below...

Like this story? Sign up for FREE Microbiology updates:

Latest science news storiesTopic-tailored resources and eventsCustomized newsletter content
Subscribe

Q | Tell us about your favorite research project you’re working on.

Because conventional antibiotics don’t work against Acinetobacter baumannii, we screened the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved drug library in the hopes of identifying drugs that would show activity against Acinetobacter baumannii. These drugs are already being used for a variety of conditions, but we "repurposed" them as antibiotics. Our screen revealed a number of promising drugs whose antibiotic properties we are now studying in detail.

Q | What do you find most exciting about your research project?

I am excited about the fact that during my PhD I studied environmental microbiology with a focus on anaerobic bioremediation of crude oil derived contaminants, and that now, I get to study regulatory mechanisms of pathogenesis as well as promising novel antibiotic agents in Acinetobacter baumannii. I feel very lucky that I get to experience two very different niches of microbiology and believe it will make me a better scientist in the long run.

Q | If you could be a laboratory instrument, which one would you be and why?

I want to be a thermocycler. Thermocyclers are the most essential piece of equipment of modern molecular biology, in my opinion. Without them, nothing would be possible. I am also impressed that before they were invented, scientists manually moved samples through a series of water baths to accomplish PCR.

Continue reading below...
New Frontiers in Vaccine Development
Webinar
New Frontiers in Vaccine Development
Discover how scientists are designing the next groundbreaking vaccines against infectious diseases.
Read More

Are you a researcher who would like to be featured in the “Postdoc Portraits” series? Send in your application here.

Related Topics

Share
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
December digest cover image of a wooden sculpture comprised of multiple wooden neurons that form a seahorse.
December 2025, Issue 1

Wooden Neurons: An Artistic Vision of the Brain

A neurobiologist, who loves the morphology of cells, turns these shapes into works of art made from wood.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Stacks of cell culture dishes, plates, and flasks with pink cell culture medium on a white background.

Driving Innovation with Cell Culture Essentials

Merck
Stacks of cell culture dishes, plates, and flasks with pink cell culture medium on a white background.

Driving Innovation with Cell Culture Essentials

MilliporeSigma purple logo
Abstract wireframe sphere with colorful dots and connecting lines representing the complex cellular and molecular interactions within the tumor microenvironment.

Exploring the Inflammatory Tumor Microenvironment 

Cellecta logo
An image of a DNA sequencing spectrum with a radial blur filter applied.

A Comprehensive Guide to Next-Generation Sequencing

Integra Logo

Products

Product News

brandtech logo

BRANDTECH® Scientific Announces Strategic Partnership with Copia Scientific to Strengthen Sales and Service of the BRAND® Liquid Handling Station (LHS) 

Top Innovations 2026 Contest Image

Enter Our 2026 Top Innovations Contest

Biotium Logo

Biotium Expands Tyramide Signal Amplification Portfolio with Brighter and More Stable Dyes for Enhanced Spatial Imaging

Labvantage Logo

LabVantage Solutions Awarded $22.3 Million U.S Customs and Border Protection Contract to Deliver Next-Generation Forensic LIMS