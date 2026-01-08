The Nutshell

Microbes in Tree Bark Cycle Greenhouse Gases

Metagenomic sequencing of tree bark microbiota indicated their ability to process some atmospheric gases, highlighting their potential for climate management.

Written bySneha Khedkar
| 2 min read
Save for Later
A close-up picture of a tree trunk in a forest. Bark microbiota cycles greenhouse gases.

Tree bark teems with microbial life that contributes to the cycling of atmospheric gases.

Image credit:© iStock.com, Tanjina Pervin Seema
Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
2:00
Share

The cracked, hard bark of woody plants carries more than just lichen, insects, and years of dust. The seemingly barren layer teems with trillions of microbes, including bacteria, algae, and fungi.1

Tree bark across the planet spans a surface area roughly similar to that of all terrestrial land, placing these bark-associated microbes all across the globe. Despite this, scientists do not fully understand the metabolism of these microbes and the roles they play in the ecosystem.

Now, researchers led by Monash University microbiologists Pok Man Leung and Chris Greening and Southern Cross University biogeochemist Luke Jeffrey used metagenomics to characterize the bark microbiota of eight common Australian tree species.2 They found that bark microbes can cycle the greenhouse gases methane, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide. The results, published in Science, suggest that bark microbiota likely contribute to the climate benefits of trees by regulating gas cycling.

Leung, Jeffrey, Greening, and their team first measured gas concentrations within the bark of one tree species. They observed increased abundance of hydrogen, carbon monoxide, and methane in the stem compared to the atmosphere. They also examined volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in the bark and observed high concentrations of methanol, acetaldehyde, butene, and other compounds commonly produced by microbial communities.

Consistent with this, quantitative polymerase chain reaction using DNA isolated from tree trunks revealed the presence of more than six trillion bacteria per square meter of bark. Sampling seven additional common tree species indicated similar abundance of microbes in the trunk.

To profile the composition and metabolic functions of microbes in this community, the researchers carried out metagenomic sequencing. Metagenomic analyses indicated that the microbes encoded several enzymes that would help them metabolize the high concentrations of gases and VOCs in tree bark.

They noticed that bark microbes exhibited a wide variety of enzymes to break down hydrogen gas. This suggested that the microbes could metabolize gases under variable environmental conditions. This could include periods of oxygen abundance—such as during the day—as well as oxygen scarcity—such as such as in water-saturated conditions or at night.

To test this hypothesis, the researchers placed strips of tree bark into bottles and flushed them with air either containing or lacking oxygen. They analyzed the flux of gases in each case and observed that bark microbes consumed hydrogen, carbon monoxide, and methane under oxic conditions. During anoxic conditions, the bark microbes produced these gases, indicating that tree trunks are biogeochemical hotspots for climate-active gas cycling.

“Collectively, these results suggest that trees and their microbiota contribute to regulating global atmospheric cycles and should be considered in biogeochemical models, forest management, and conservation efforts,” the authors wrote in the paper. They further noted that these properties should be considered in forest management to optimize plantation of tree species that could remove greenhouse gases under local conditions.

“Future work should extend these findings by examining the role of trees as sources and sinks of trace gases beyond the few species and narrow geographic location of this study,” wrote Vincent Gauci, a University of Birmingham biogeochemist who was not associated with the study, in a related perspective article.3

  1. Arnold W, et al. A diverse and distinct microbiome inside living trees. Nature. 2025;644(8078):1039-1048.
  2. Leung PM, et al. Bark microbiota modulate climate-active gas fluxes in Australian forests. Science. 2025.
  3. Gauci, V. Tree bark microbes for climate management. Science. 2025.

Related Topics

Meet the Author

  • Sneha Khedkar

    Sneha Khedkar

    Sneha Khedkar is an Assistant Editor at The Scientist. She has a Master’s degree in biochemistry, after which she studied the molecular mechanisms of skin stem cell migration during wound healing as a research fellow at the Institute for Stem Cell Science and Regenerative Medicine in Bangalore, India. She has previously written for Scientific American, New Scientist, and Knowable Magazine, among others.

    View Full Profile
Share
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
Illustration of a developing fetus surrounded by a clear fluid with a subtle yellow tinge, representing amniotic fluid.
January 2026, Issue 1

What Is the Amniotic Fluid Composed of?

The liquid world of fetal development provides a rich source of nutrition and protection tailored to meet the needs of the growing fetus.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Graphic of three DNA helices in various colors

An Automated DNA-to-Data Framework for Production-Scale Sequencing

illumina
Exploring Cellular Organization with Spatial Proteomics

Exploring Cellular Organization with Spatial Proteomics

Abstract illustration of spheres with multiple layers, representing endoderm, ectoderm, and mesoderm derived organoids

Organoid Origins and How to Grow Them

Thermo Fisher Logo
Targeting RGS14 with AI-Guided Docking and Biochemical Assays

Targeting RGS14 with AI-Guided Docking and Biochemical Assays

Bellbrook Labs&nbsp;

Products

Product News

Brandtech Logo

BRANDTECH Scientific Introduces the Transferpette® pro Micropipette: A New Twist on Comfort and Control

Biotium Logo

Biotium Launches GlycoLiner™ Cell Surface Glycoprotein Labeling Kits for Rapid and Selective Cell Surface Imaging

Abstract background with red and blue laser lights

VANTAstar Flexible microplate reader with simplified workflows

BMG LABTECH
Beckman Logo

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences Introduces the Biomek i3 Benchtop Liquid Handler, a Small but Mighty Addition to its Portfolio of Automated Workstations