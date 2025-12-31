Interview

Postdoc Portrait: Madhulika Rai

Trained in developmental metabolism, this postdoc examines how metabolic signals shape health across tissues.

Written by
| 3 min read
A picture of Madhulika Rai, a postdoc at the University of Colorado-Anschutz.

This postdoc studies how metabolic stress is sensed and relayed across organs to regulate growth and developmental timing.

Image credit:Angelique di Domenico, ©iStock.com, aleksandarvelasevic
Q | Write a brief introduction to yourself including the lab you work in and your research background.

My name is Madhulika Rai. I am a developmental metabolism scientist with a strong interest in science communication, and I am also a passionate dancer. I moved to the United States to pursue postdoctoral research in Jason Tennessen’s laboratory at Indiana University Bloomington, where I investigated how metabolic processes influence organismal health and disease. Using Drosophila melanogaster as a model organism, my work focused on how metabolic stress in one tissue communicates with distant organs to regulate growth and developmental timing. I have recently joined Tania Reis’s laboratory at the University of Colorado-Anschutz, where I am excited to further expand my research toward understanding how brain function is coupled to systemic energy demands.

Q | How did you first get interested in science and/or your field of research?

My passion for science was sparked in high school, thanks to a biology teacher who encouraged me to explore the natural world beyond textbooks. That early inspiration led me to study biology in college, where I discovered research as a career option and quickly realized it was something I loved. Two professors played a key role in shaping my path: one introduced me to developmental biology and fruit flies (Drosophila), while the other sparked my interest in cancer biology. As a result of that, my PhD research was focused on finding suppressors of tumors in the brain using fruit flies. One of my findings while looking for suppressors, pivoted my brain in the field of metabolism. As I explored more, I realized that developmental metabolism is where I want to go next for postdoctoral research. Hence, that is what I do now. I use fruit flies and ask what if a key metabolic gene is absent: How do flies adapt to that stress and what can we learn from these adaptive mechanisms?

Q | Tell us about your favorite research project you’re working on.

Growing bodies need to carefully balance how much energy they take in and how much they use. In fruit flies, which grow rapidly as larvae, the brain plays a key role in sensing food and adjusting growth accordingly. I am currently invested in understanding how a brain protein called Activity-regulated cytoskeleton associated protein 1 (Arc1) – can regulate the bridge between what the animal eats and how fast it grows, helping maintain balance between energy and development.

Q | What has been the most exciting part of your scientific career/journey so far?

I would like to mention two parts that keep the excitement in my scientific journey-

What excites me most about science is its universal language, shared across cultures and borders to explore, discover, and communicate. It has the power to transform how we understand nature. There's something deeply inspiring in knowing that while I may not live forever, the knowledge I uncover can endure and might benefit society for generations to come.

Another part of my journey that excites me is mentorship because it allows me to nurture curiosity, build confidence, and support growth in young minds. I love helping students discover their potential, whether it's guiding them through complex scientific questions or encouraging resilience when experiments don’t go as planned. Each student brings a unique perspective, and I learn as much from them as they do from me. Creating a supportive environment where students feel empowered to ask questions and explore ideas is deeply rewarding and exciting.

Q | If you could be a laboratory instrument, which one would you be and why?

I would be a microscope because it reveals hidden worlds, opening our eyes to the fascinating universe of microorganisms that exist beyond what we can see.

