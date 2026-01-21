Postdoc Portrait: Anila Ajayan

Anila Ajayan is a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Vermont. In this postdoc portrait article, she discusses her work in freshwater phytoplankton ecology.

Q | What’s your research background?

I am currently working on trait-based approaches to understanding community interactions under environmental change. My research mostly spans mesocosm experiments, long-term datasets, and functional trait analyses. I am passionate about linking ecological theory with real-world freshwater conservation and global biodiversity initiatives.

Q | How did you first get interested in your field of research?

My interest in research began during my bachelor’s degree, when I constantly asked questions and was encouraged by my teachers to explore answers through reading and observation. I truly found my passion for ecology during my master’s studies, while working with my mentor, Dinesh Kumar. Together, we studied morpho-variants in a terrestrial plant, Alternanthera sessilis, and his encouragement to pursue my observations deeply shaped my path as a researcher. His support extended beyond academics, inspiring me to believe in my potential and nurturing my curiosity. September 5 is celebrated as Teacher’s Day in India, and even after more than a decade since completing my Master’s, I still reach out to wish him. It’s my way of honoring the role he played in shaping my career. I often reflect on how these teachers and mentors guided me from a small village in Kerala, India, to my current position in the US as a postdoctoral researcher. Their belief in me built the foundation for my journey in science, and my passion for freshwater ecology has continued to grow from that early spark.

Q | Tell us about your favorite research project you’re working on.

One of my favorite research projects is my current work, Thin Ice-Warming Winters, Changing Lakes. This project focuses on how changing winter conditions influence phytoplankton community structure and phenology. Phytoplankton may be microscopic, but they are the primary producers that sustain freshwater food webs and play a critical role in ecosystem function. Winters are often overlooked in limnology compared to warmer seasons, yet they are increasingly important under climate change. By studying how shorter, warmer winters alter phytoplankton dynamics, I hope to uncover insights into how entire freshwater ecosystems may shift in the future. What excites me most about this project is its combination of big-picture climate questions with fine-scale ecological processes. It allows me to connect fundamental science with urgent environmental issues, while deepening our understanding of the hidden but vital life that thrives beneath winter ice.

Q | What has been the most exciting part of your scientific journey so far?

While I feel the most exciting part of my scientific journey is still ahead of me, I already carry many meaningful experiences that remind me why I chose this path. Some of my fondest memories come from visiting lakes, rivers, and streams during fieldwork. Being in these ecosystems, observing their beauty and complexity firsthand, gave me a deep sense of connection and purpose. Each trip was not just data collection, but also a moment of reflection on how fragile and vital freshwater systems are. These experiences continually reinforce my passion for understanding phytoplankton communities and their role in maintaining ecosystem health. What excites me most is that every study brings a new layer of discovery, whether through experiments, data analysis, or collaborations. I believe that the joy of science lies in these small but powerful moments of learning, which collectively build towards big insights. For me, the journey itself being able to explore, question, and contribute to freshwater ecology, has been the most exciting part so far.

Q | If you could be a laboratory instrument, which one would you be and why?

I would be a microscope, specifically the Nikon DS-Ri2 microscope. Microscopes have always fascinated me because they open up a world that is invisible to the naked eye. In my research, they are essential for identifying phytoplankton and other microscopic organisms that form the foundation of freshwater ecosystems. What excites me is how a microscope reveals the hidden details that shape the bigger picture: a single cell’s structure can tell us so much about ecosystem health, biodiversity, and environmental change. To me, being a microscope means not just observing, but also offering clarity and deeper understanding. It’s about unveiling truths that otherwise remain unseen, helping us make better decisions for conservation and science. Just as microscopes provide researchers with a window into the unseen, I would like my work as a scientist to illuminate hidden dynamics in aquatic ecosystems and make them visible to the broader community.

