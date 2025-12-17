Fred D. Ledley, M.D. is Professor of Natural & Applied Science and Management at Bentley University and the Founding Director of the Center for Integration of Science and Industry at Bentley University. An accomplished physician scientist, educator, and entrepreneur he is the author of >200 research papers in fields ranging from genetic medicine, cell biology, and biotechnology to strategic drug development and the financing of pharmaceutical innovation. He served previously on the faculties of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute and Baylor College of Medicine and was the founder of several biotechnology companies focused on gene therapy or personalized medicine, serving in the roles of Vice President, Research & Development or President and CEO. His current research focuses on advancing the translation of scientific discoveries for public value by promoting synergies between science, business, and public policy. Recent studies focus on the role of government in promoting pharmaceutical innovation, public and private sector investments in drug discovery and development, and influences on drug pricing and innovation. He has also published on integrating STEM subjects into business education. He has an M.D. from Georgetown University school of Medicine, completed training in Pediatrics and Genetics at Boston Children’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School, and was a post-doctoral fellow with Dr. David Baltimore at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.