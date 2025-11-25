Joshua Selsby wears a blue shirt and smiles in a headshot.

Joshua Selsby, PhD

Dr. Joshua Selsby is a Professor in the Department of Animal Science at Iowa State University with courtesy appointments in Kinesiology and Biomedical Science. In addition to being a member of the graduate faculty in these departments, Dr. Selsby is a member of several interdepartmental graduate programs including Genetics and Genomics (IGG), Molecular, Cellular, and Developmental Biology (MCDB), and Nutrition. Members of the Disease and Muscle Dysfunction Lab are interested in mechanisms of muscle injury and the development of countermeasures and therapeutics to attenuate or reverse muscle injury. These efforts have been funded by NIH, USDA, and generous contributions by numerous research and advocacy foundations related to Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Image of a woman with her hands across her stomach. She has a look of discomfort on her face. There is a blown up image of her stomach next to her and it has colorful butterflies and gut bacteria all swarming within the gut.
November 2025, Issue 1

Why Do We Feel Butterflies in the Stomach?

These fluttering sensations are the brain’s reaction to certain emotions, which can be amplified or soothed by the gut’s own “bugs".

