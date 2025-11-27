Opinion

White vs Dark: Muscle Determines Turkey Meat Color

Why is turkey breast white but the legs are dark? Dive into the biology of a Thanksgiving turkey and learn how muscle use shapes meat color and flavor.

Written byJoshua Selsby, PhD and The Conversation
| 3 min read
Save for Later
A group of turkeys are shown standing outside against a bright blue sky.

Turkeys do a lot of standing and milling around, not a lot of flying.

Image credit:Richard Wozniak/Shutterstock.com
Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
3:00
Share

At Thanksgiving dinner, lucky families will avoid impassioned discussions about religion and politics. But another argument is almost inevitable: white meat versus dark meat.

Light meat lovers claim dark meat is greasy; dark meat devotees complain that light meat is dry and lacks flavor. Few meat eaters are ambivalent on the matter.

But why do these different types of meat exist, and what underlies these differences? As a muscle physiologist, I can tell you it comes down to the metabolic and functional differences between various types of muscle.

Consider how turkeys move. Have you ever seen a flock of turkeys fly by? Of course not! If a turkey is threatened, it can take flight for brief periods in an attempt to escape. But these birds spend most of their time standing and walking.

These activities – walking and standing versus brief, panicked flight – are quite different. They’re supported by different kinds of muscles geared to these different functions, and you can see those differences on your dinner plate.

Deliciously dark or grotesquely greasy? Andrii Ridnyi/Shutterstock.com

What Makes Dark Meat Dark?

Consider first the dark meat, which is found largely in the legs. This type of meat comes from muscles that get lots of use as turkeys spend their time walking around being turkeys.

Continue reading below...

Like this story? Sign up for FREE Cell Biology updates:

Latest science news storiesTopic-tailored resources and eventsCustomized newsletter content
Subscribe

Muscle physiologists call these sorts of muscles slow twitch or type I muscles. They are also called oxidative muscles, which refers to how they produce adenosine triphosphate, abbreviated as ATP. Think of ATP as a cell’s energy currency for performing a given function. Cells don’t need a job to earn this cash; they simply produce it.

The muscles’ metabolism must be able to support them throughout their long, sustained activities. In this case, because lots of ATP must be produced over extended periods of time, the muscle cells rely on their organelles called mitochondria. The mitochondria are like factories that manufacture ATP.

It’s the mitochondria that lend dark meat one of its distinguishing (disgusting?) characteristics. They can use fat to produce ATP. Because of its higher muscle fat content, some people may perceive dark muscle as greasy, while others deem it delicious.

Mitochondria also require oxygen in order to function. They rely on an iron-containing protein called myoglobin, which shuttles oxygen from the blood to the mitochondria found inside muscle. Because of the large amount of myoglobin, these muscles appear dark.

Lusciously lean or depressingly dry? Paul Cowan/Shutterstock.com

What Makes White Meat Light?

What about that drier, white meat? Again, it’s useful to first consider its function.

Continue reading below...
Golden geometric pattern on a blue background, symbolizing the precision, consistency, and technique essential to effective pipetting.
eBook
Best Practices for Precise Pipetting
Proper pipetting can accelerate workflows, improve data reproducibility, and decrease user fatigue and injury risk.
Read More

White meat is found largely in the breast muscles, which are used to create the explosive force needed for flight.1 But keep in mind that for turkeys, this flight is very short in duration: just long enough to escape a predator. This job is ideally suited for what physiologists call type II or fast twitch muscle.

This sort of activity is supported by a different means of ATP production – one that does not heavily rely on mitochondria or require oxygen. White muscles use a process called glycolysis, which requires carbohydrates to create ATP. They are light in color because of their low capacity to use oxygen during exercise; there is simply no need for a high abundance of the iron-rich oxygen shuttle, myoglobin.

White muscles have a low fat content because they don’t need and don’t have a large amount of mitochondria required to make ATP from fat. That’s why some people find this meat to be dry.

Different species of animals perform different jobs with their muscles. For instance, duck breast muscles must support very long duration flights, and like turkey legs, are dark in color and loaded with fat.

In case you’re wondering, people’s muscles are a bit more complicated than just light or dark. Most human muscles are what physiologists consider mixed, with a variety of oxidative and slow muscle fibers. People with proportionally more of one than another might excel at different activities – think sprinters versus marathon runners.

Next time you sit down to enjoy your holiday meal, have confidence that you know why your meat choice tastes delicious. Now, can you believe what those D.C. politicians are up to?The Conversation

Joshua Selsby, Professor of Animal Science, Iowa State University

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

  1. Tobalske BW. Biomechanics of bird flight. J Exp Biol. 2007;210(18):3135–3146.

Related Topics

Meet the Author

  • Joshua Selsby wears a blue shirt and smiles in a headshot.

    Joshua Selsby, PhD

    Dr. Joshua Selsby is a Professor in the Department of Animal Science at Iowa State University with courtesy appointments in Kinesiology and Biomedical Science. In addition to being a member of the graduate faculty in these departments, Dr. Selsby is a member of several interdepartmental graduate programs including Genetics and Genomics (IGG), Molecular, Cellular, and Developmental Biology (MCDB), and Nutrition. Members of the Disease and Muscle Dysfunction Lab are interested in mechanisms of muscle injury and the development of countermeasures and therapeutics to attenuate or reverse muscle injury. These efforts have been funded by NIH, USDA, and generous contributions by numerous research and advocacy foundations related to Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

    View Full Profile
Share
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
Image of a woman with her hands across her stomach. She has a look of discomfort on her face. There is a blown up image of her stomach next to her and it has colorful butterflies and gut bacteria all swarming within the gut.
November 2025, Issue 1

Why Do We Feel Butterflies in the Stomach?

These fluttering sensations are the brain’s reaction to certain emotions, which can be amplified or soothed by the gut’s own “bugs".

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

An image of a DNA sequencing spectrum with a radial blur filter applied.

A Comprehensive Guide to Next-Generation Sequencing

Integra Logo
Golden geometric pattern on a blue background, symbolizing the precision, consistency, and technique essential to effective pipetting.

Best Practices for Precise Pipetting

Integra Logo
Olga Anczukow and Ryan Englander discuss how transcriptome splicing affects immune system function in lung cancer.

Long-Read RNA Sequencing Reveals a Regulatory Role for Splicing in Immunotherapy Responses

Pacific Biosciences logo
Research Roundtable: The Evolving World of Spatial Biology

Research Roundtable: The Evolving World of Spatial Biology

Products

Product News

Biotium Logo

Biotium Expands Tyramide Signal Amplification Portfolio with Brighter and More Stable Dyes for Enhanced Spatial Imaging

Labvantage Logo

LabVantage Solutions Awarded $22.3 Million U.S Customs and Border Protection Contract to Deliver Next-Generation Forensic LIMS

The Scientist Placeholder Image

Evosep Unveils Open Innovation Initiative to Expand Standardization in Proteomics

SPT Labtech Logo