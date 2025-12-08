The Nutshell

Cancer Immunotherapy May Work Better Before 3PM

People with cancer receiving immunotherapy earlier in the day survived longer, suggesting that adjusting treatment timing may improve outcomes.

Written byAndrea Lius, PhD
| 2 min read
Save for Later
A pink alarm clock, a blue surgical mask, a syringe, and two vials lie on a blue surface, indicating how the time of cancer immunotherapy administration may influence their outcomes.

The time of day when a patient receives cancer immunotherapy could likely impact their outcomes—a new study suggests that treatment before 3PM is more beneficial. 

Image credit:©iStock.com, SergeyChayko
Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
2:00
Share

Mounting evidence suggests that the time of day at which cancer patients receive treatment could impact their outcomes. This effect is likely due to the circadian rhythm-dependent fluctuations in the function of immune cells as well as proteins that regulate their function, also called checkpoints.

In line with this, in a recent meta-analysis, researchers found that patients with various types of advanced cancer who underwent immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) infusions earlier in the day survived longer than their counterparts treated in the late afternoons or evenings.1 Yongchang Zhang, an oncologist at Central South University, sought to determine a specific time window that could help patients achieve the best therapeutic outcome.

In a new study, Zhang and his colleagues discovered that patients with a highly aggressive lung cancer who received treatment before 3PM survived significantly longer than their counterparts who were treated later in the day.2 Their findings, published in Cancer, offer an approach to improve immunotherapy outcomes.

Continue reading below...

Like this story? Sign up for FREE Cancer updates:

Latest science news storiesTopic-tailored resources and eventsCustomized newsletter content
Subscribe

“This study has immediate clinical applicability and the potential to transform current treatment protocols for small cell lung cancer,” said Zhang in a statement.

Zhang’s team retrospectively analyzed data from the electronic medical records of approximately 400 patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer who underwent both chemotherapy and immunotherapy using an ICI.

To determine the cutoff time for maximum therapeutic benefit, the researchers grouped the time at which patients received treatment in 30-minute increments between 11AM to 4:30PM. For each time window, they used the patients’ survival data to estimate how likely patients were to benefit from treatment before the specific time window. From this analysis, the team discovered that the treatment administration time made the most difference around 3PM, so they established this as the cutoff time.

Conversely, the team tested how the 3PM cutoff impacted patients’ survival. The researchers split patients into “early” and “late” cohorts based on whether their immunotherapy was administered before or after 3PM, respectively. The team found that indeed, patients who received treatment before 3PM survived roughly seven months longer than their counterparts who got their infusions later in the day.

Continue reading below...
Abstract wireframe sphere with colorful dots and connecting lines representing the complex cellular and molecular interactions within the tumor microenvironment.
Infographic
Exploring the Inflammatory Tumor Microenvironment
Within the tumor microenvironment, networks of cells and molecular signals form a dynamic landscape that drives disease progression.
Read More

Zhang believes that “adjusting infusion timing is a straightforward and easily implementable intervention that can be adopted across diverse healthcare settings without additional cost.”

Despite the promising results, the pronounced effects the researchers observed did not extend to patient populations which were minorities in the study, such as female patients (10.6 percent), non-smokers (14.9 percent), as well as those whose disease had metastasized to the liver (24.7 percent). The researchers acknowledged that the underrepresentation of female patients in this work “may limit the generalizability of [their] findings” and must be addressed in future, larger studies.

  1. Landré T, et al. Effect of immunotherapy-infusion time of day on survival of patients with advanced cancers: A study-level meta-analysis. ESMO Open. 2024;9(2):102220.
  2. Huang Z, et al. Overall survival according to time-of-day of immunochemotherapy for extensive-stage small cell lung cancer. Cancer. 2025.

Related Topics

Meet the Author

  • Image of Andrea Lius.

    Andrea Lius, PhD

    Andrea Lius is an intern at The Scientist. She earned her PhD in pharmacology from the University of Washington. Besides science, she also enjoys writing short-form creative nonfiction.

    View Full Profile
Share
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
December digest cover image of a wooden sculpture comprised of multiple wooden neurons that form a seahorse.
December 2025, Issue 1

Wooden Neurons: An Artistic Vision of the Brain

A neurobiologist, who loves the morphology of cells, turns these shapes into works of art made from wood.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Stacks of cell culture dishes, plates, and flasks with pink cell culture medium on a white background.

Driving Innovation with Cell Culture Essentials

Merck
Stacks of cell culture dishes, plates, and flasks with pink cell culture medium on a white background.

Driving Innovation with Cell Culture Essentials

MilliporeSigma purple logo
Abstract wireframe sphere with colorful dots and connecting lines representing the complex cellular and molecular interactions within the tumor microenvironment.

Exploring the Inflammatory Tumor Microenvironment 

Cellecta logo
An image of a DNA sequencing spectrum with a radial blur filter applied.

A Comprehensive Guide to Next-Generation Sequencing

Integra Logo

Products

Product News

brandtech logo

BRANDTECH® Scientific Announces Strategic Partnership with Copia Scientific to Strengthen Sales and Service of the BRAND® Liquid Handling Station (LHS) 

Top Innovations 2026 Contest Image

Enter Our 2026 Top Innovations Contest

Biotium Logo

Biotium Expands Tyramide Signal Amplification Portfolio with Brighter and More Stable Dyes for Enhanced Spatial Imaging

Labvantage Logo

LabVantage Solutions Awarded $22.3 Million U.S Customs and Border Protection Contract to Deliver Next-Generation Forensic LIMS