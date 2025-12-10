The Nutshell

Feeling Blue and Sleepless May Lower Natural Killer Cell Numbers

Anxiety and insomnia don’t just affect mood. Researchers found that these conditions can reduce natural killer cell counts, possibly compromising immune strength.

Written byLaura Tran, PhD
2 min read
Image of a young woman sitting alone by the bedside. She appears troubled and unable to sleep.

Researchers found that young female students with anxiety and insomnia symptoms had lower levels of natural killer cells, which may negatively affect the immune response.

Image credit:©iStock.com, PonyWang
Many people are familiar with anxiety, whether it shows up as jittery nerves, a pounding heartbeat, or difficulty sleeping. But for those with generalized anxiety disorder, these feelings can linger and disrupt daily life. When anxiety and insomnia are both present, the effects can extend beyond mental well-being and influence physical health as well.

This motivated Renad Alhamawi, an immunologist at Taibah University, to explore how anxiety and insomnia might interact with the immune system. She and her colleagues focused specifically on natural killer (NK) cells, which circulate in the body and serve as one of the first lines of immune defense.

In a recent study, published in Frontiers in Immunology, the researchers found female students who experienced symptoms of anxiety and insomnia had lower counts of NK cells compared to symptom-free students.1 These findings suggest that anxiety and sleeping disorders may disrupt the immune system and consequently contribute to the development of other health issues.

The researchers recruited 60 female students between the ages of 17 and 23. The team examined the students’ self-reported questionnaires, which included levels of anxiety and sleep patterns.

Then, the researchers assessed the participants’ peripheral blood samples using surface cell markers CD3, CD16, and CD56 to identify circulating NK cells and their subpopulations. Some of these NK cells exhibit cytotoxicity, while others are involved in cytokine production and immunoregulation.

They found that students with anxiety symptoms had a lower percentage and number of circulatory NK cells and their subpopulations compared to symptom-free students. This observation became more pronounced in those with moderate and severe levels of anxiety. Similarly, students with insomnia had lower proportions and counts of total NK cells.

These findings suggest that anxiety and insomnia have a negative association with NK cells, which may impair the function of the immune system. While the researchers acknowledged the study’s limitations, having only included a small group of young female students, they hope to further explore different age groups, sexes, and more diverse populations from other regions.

Abstract wireframe sphere with colorful dots and connecting lines representing the complex cellular and molecular interactions within the tumor microenvironment.
Infographic
Exploring the Inflammatory Tumor Microenvironment
Within the tumor microenvironment, networks of cells and molecular signals form a dynamic landscape that drives disease progression.
Read More

“Understanding how these psychological stressors influence the distribution and activity of immune cells, especially peripheral NK cells, may provide valuable insights into the mechanisms underlying inflammation and tumorigenesis,” Alhamawi explained in a press release.

  1. Alhamawi RM, et al. Insomnia and anxiety: Exploring their hidden effect on natural killer cells among young female adults. Front Immunol. 2025;16:1698155.

Meet the Author

  Laura Tran, PhD

    Laura Tran, PhD

    Laura Tran is an Assistant Editor at The Scientist. She has a background in microbiology. Laura earned her PhD in integrated biomedical sciences from Rush University, studying how circadian rhythms and alcohol impact the gut. While completing her studies, she wrote for the Chicago Council on Science and Technology and participated in ComSciCon Chicago in 2022. In 2023, Laura became a science communication fellow with OMSI, continuing her passion for accessible science storytelling.

