Postdoc Portrait: Deepika Godugu

Q | Write a brief introduction to yourself including the lab you work in and your research background.

I am Deepika Godugu, and I am currently a postdoctoral researcher in the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences at St. John’s University. My research focuses on anticancer drug development and evaluation, with expertise in both in vitro cell-based assays and in vivo tumor models. I have a strong background in pharmaceutical sciences, cancer biology, and advanced drug delivery systems, including nanotechnology-based formulations. My technical skills include molecular biology techniques such as Western blotting, flow cytometry, PCR, and functional gene silencing approaches including shRNA transfection and lentiviral transduction.

Q | How did you first get interested in science and/or your field of research?

My interest in science began during my undergraduate studies in pharmacy, where I was fascinated by how molecular mechanisms could be targeted to treat disease. This curiosity deepened during my PhD in Pharmaceutical Sciences, where I worked on developing and evaluating novel drug delivery systems for cancer therapy. Witnessing the limitations of conventional treatments, especially in oncology, motivated me to explore innovative approaches such as nanomedicine, targeted delivery, and molecular interventions.

I was particularly drawn to translational research that bridges laboratory discoveries with clinical applications. My postdoctoral work at St. John’s University has allowed me to combine in vitro assays, in vivo tumor models, and molecular biology techniques such as shRNA-mediated gene silencing to better understand therapeutic mechanisms and resistance pathways. This integration of basic science with potential real-world impact continues to inspire my research, with the ultimate goal of improving patient outcomes through more precise and effective therapies.

Q | Tell us about your favorite research project you’re working on.

One of my favorite research projects focuses on developing a nanoparticle-based formulation to enhance the delivery and efficacy of an anticancer compound with poor bioavailability. This project is exciting because it combines my expertise in pharmaceutical formulation with molecular biology approaches to evaluate therapeutic mechanisms. Using in vitro cancer cell models and in vivo tumor-bearing mice, we assess not only the drug’s cytotoxicity but also its ability to modulate specific molecular pathways linked to tumor growth and resistance.

What I find most rewarding is the translational potential our preclinical results show promising tumor regression and reduced systemic toxicity, bringing the formulation a step closer to potential clinical application. The project also incorporates advanced techniques like shRNA-mediated gene silencing to dissect the drug’s mechanism of action, which adds a deeper mechanistic layer to our findings. Seeing the intersection of formulation science, molecular targeting, and therapeutic efficacy makes this work both challenging and inspiring.

Q | What has been the most exciting part of your scientific career/journey so far?

The most exciting part of my scientific journey so far has been seeing a research concept evolve from an initial idea to promising preclinical results with real translational potential. During my PhD and postdoctoral work, I have had the opportunity to design novel drug formulations, test them in both cell-based and animal models, and uncover their molecular mechanisms of action. One highlight was developing a nanoparticle-based anticancer formulation that significantly improved therapeutic efficacy and reduced toxicity in vivo. Watching data emerge that could eventually inform better treatment strategies was both professionally fulfilling and personally motivating. Moments like these when rigorous experimentation leads to discoveries that could meaningfully impact patient care reinforce why I chose a career in translational cancer research.

Are you a researcher who would like to be featured in the “Postdoc Portraits” series? Send in your application here.