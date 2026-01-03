Postdoc Portrait: Priya Bhardwaj

Q | Write a brief introduction to yourself including the lab you work in and your research background.

My name is Priya Bhardwaj, and I am a senior scientist in the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. My research explores endocrine and metabolic regulation of bone, with a focus on how parathyroid hormone and citrate transporters influence skeletal and neuronal health.

Q | How did you first get interested in science and/or your field of research?

My fascination with science began during my PhD studies in India, where I investigated the anti-carcinogenic and antioxidant properties of phytocompounds in the treatment of skin cancer. Exploring how natural plant-derived molecules could inhibit tumor formation and modulate oxidative stress revealed to me the extraordinary pharmacological potential within nature’s chemistry. That experience nurtured my interest in mechanistic biology and translational research—linking molecular observations to therapeutic outcomes.

When I joined Washington University, my curiosity evolved toward understanding how hormonal and metabolic signals orchestrate health at a systems level. I became deeply interested in how parathyroid hormone (PTH) and citrate metabolism regulate calcium balance, bone remodeling, and even neuronal function. This intersection of endocrinology, metabolism, and bone biology continues to inspire my work today. My journey from studying antioxidants in plants to uncovering metabolic pathways in mammals reflects a consistent passion for understanding how biological systems protect, adapt, and heal—and for uncovering the mechanisms behind those remarkable processes.

Q | Tell us about your favorite research project you’re working on.

One of my favorite research projects investigates SLC13A5, a citrate transporter whose mutations cause severe epilepsy in children. We discovered that this same transporter is expressed in osteoblasts, where it regulates citrate metabolism essential for bone mineralization. Using conditional knockout mouse models and human iPSC-derived osteoblasts from patient samples, our lab has uncovered a remarkable bone–brain metabolic connection—when osteoblasts cannot handle citrate properly, both skeletal integrity and neuronal function are impaired.

In parallel, our lab also studies how parathyroid hormone (PTH) and its receptors contribute to primary and secondary hyperparathyroidism, disorders characterized by excessive bone resorption and disturbed calcium homeostasis. These two lines of research converge on a central question: how metabolic and hormonal cues integrate to maintain skeletal and systemic mineral balance. This project excites me because it bridges distant systems—the skeleton, brain, and endocrine glands—and demonstrates that bone is far more than a structural organ; it is a dynamic metabolic regulator. Combining genetics, endocrinology, and imaging, our research reveals the body’s deep biochemical interconnectedness and offers new avenues for treating both bone and neurological diseases.

Q | What has been the most exciting part of your scientific career/journey so far?

The most exciting part of my scientific journey has been witnessing how a single research question can evolve into a bridge between disciplines. My early work on the anti-carcinogenic properties of phytocompounds taught me the power of nature’s chemistry in combating disease. Later, transitioning into bone and endocrine research at Washington University opened an entirely new world—where metabolism, hormones, and cellular signaling intersect. Seeing how discoveries in one system, like the bone, can illuminate mechanisms in another, such as the brain or parathyroid gland, has been deeply rewarding.

Developing transgenic mouse models and analyzing patient-derived cells to uncover the metabolic underpinnings of primary and secondary hyperparathyroidism has been both challenging and fulfilling. Each new piece of data—whether from a stained tissue slide or a qPCR curve—feels like unlocking a small part of nature’s logic. The thrill of discovery, combined with the possibility of translating these findings into therapies, remains the most inspiring aspect of my career.

Continue reading below... Like this story? Sign up for FREE Cell Biology updates: Latest science news stories Topic-tailored resources and events Customized newsletter content Subscribe

Q | If you could be a laboratory instrument, which one would you be and why?

If I could be a laboratory instrument, I’d be a confocal microscope—the ultimate detective of the cell world. It doesn’t just look; it dives into the depths, peeling back layers of fluorescence to uncover secrets hidden in plain sight. That’s exactly how I approach science—curious, patient, and always chasing clarity in the chaos.

I love how the confocal turns ordinary slides into cosmic landscapes—vibrant, mysterious, and full of stories waiting to be told. In my lab, I’ve spent countless hours watching bone and brain tissues glow under its lens, each image feeling like a tiny galaxy revealing how hormones and metabolism shape life.

If I were a confocal, I’d be the one that never tires of zooming in just one more time—because you never know when the next breathtaking pattern will appear. Science, like a confocal image, is best appreciated one layer at a time—with curiosity, color, and a bit of wonder.

Are you a researcher who would like to be featured in the “Postdoc Portraits” series? Send in your application here.