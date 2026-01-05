Postdoc Portrait: Rohit Kumar

Q | Write a brief introduction to yourself including the lab you work in and your research background.

My name is Rohit Kumar. I am a postdoctoral research fellow in the Shelie Miller Lab at the School for Environment and Sustainability, University of Michigan’s School for Environment and Sustainability. My research applies Life Cycle Assessment to evaluate environmental impacts and trade-offs in agricultural systems, focusing on climate-smart practices for crops, livestock, and small, diversified farms.

Q | How did you first get interested in science and/or your field of research?

Growing up in Punjab, India’s “breadbasket,” I was surrounded by fields of wheat, rice, and maize. Agriculture was not just a livelihood—it was the rhythm of life in my community. From an early age, I became curious about how farming decisions, like crop choice or irrigation methods, shaped both productivity and the environment. During my engineering studies, I was introduced to Life Cycle Thinking, and it gave me the tools to connect local farming practices to global sustainability challenges. My doctoral research applied Life Cycle Sustainability Assessment to evaluate environmental, economic, and social trade-offs in crop and livestock systems, deepening my understanding of agriculture’s complex footprint. This combination of personal connection and scientific rigor inspired my current work in the Shelie Miller Lab, where I assess climate-smart farming practices in the U.S. By integrating data, modeling, and farmer knowledge, I aim to help design food systems that are both productive and restorative—linking my early experiences in Punjab’s farmlands to solutions with global relevance.

Q | Tell us about your favorite research project you’re working on.

One of my favorite projects is my work on the Michigan Climate Smart Farm Project (MCSFP), funded by the USDA. This initiative focuses on supporting small and diversified farms in adopting climate-smart practices that improve soil health, enhance carbon sequestration, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and increase resilience to climate change. In my role, I apply Life Cycle Assessment to quantify the carbon footprint, energy use, and resource efficiency of these farms, combining on-farm data collection with advanced modeling. What makes this project especially meaningful is its integration of science, policy, and farmer engagement—our results will inform a climate-smart farm verification system for Michigan, with potential adoption into statewide programs like MAEAP. It is rewarding to contribute research that not only advances sustainability metrics but also delivers actionable, real-world benefits to the farming community.

Q | What has been the most exciting part of your scientific career/journey so far?

The most exciting part of my scientific journey has been seeing my research move beyond academic papers to directly influence real-world decisions. During my doctoral work in Punjab, I conducted one of the first comprehensive Life Cycle Sustainability Assessments of staple crops and small-scale livestock systems in the region. Presenting those findings to local policymakers and farmer cooperatives and watching them spark discussions on water conservation, crop diversification, and feed alternatives was deeply rewarding.

Q | If you could be a laboratory instrument, which one would you be and why?

I’d be a Life Cycle Assessment model because I love connecting the dots between different parts of a system and helping people see the bigger picture.

