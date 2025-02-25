the-scientist Logo
Subscribe

A Lifetime of Environmental Exposures May Be Fueling Early-Onset Cancers

In search of clues to the alarming rise in early-onset cancer cases among younger generations, scientists are investigating the impact of environmental exposures.

Black and white photo of Danielle Gerhard
Danielle Gerhard, PhD
| 2 min read
Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
2:00
Share

Since the 1990s, colorectal cancer cases and mortality rates have dropped in those aged 50 and older, but cases have risen in younger populations.1 While research has focused on the genome for genetic clues, recent studies emphasize the significant role of the exposome.2,3

Illustration depicting a series of environmental exposure, such as a poor diet and pollution, that can occur throughout an individual's lifetime and have lasting impacts on cells and molecules.

modified from © istock.com, Olga Naumova, azatvaleev, Jobalou, lemono, AKO, KrizzDaPaul, dondesigns, Kudryavtsev Pavel, WEERASAK PITHAKSONG; designed by erin lemieux

1) The exposome refers to the totality of the environmental factors a person is exposed to throughout their life. From processed foods to synthetic chemicals, a growing list of non-genetic factors may be driving the rising rates of chronic diseases and cancers.

2) Generational shifts in the types, timing, and duration of environmental exposures may be contributing to the alarming increase in early-onset cancers observed in younger populations.

3) Scientists are using a multiomics approach to examine the effects of nongenetic factors on cells and molecules.

4) They hope these insights will lead to new prevention strategies and precision medicine approaches, aiding the most affected generations and reversing the trend for future ones.

Read the full story.

  1. Siegel RL, et al. Colorectal cancer incidence patterns in the United States, 1974-2013. J Natl Cancer Inst. 2017;109(8):djw322.
  2. Wild CP. Complementing the genome with an "exposome": The outstanding challenge of environmental exposure measurement in molecular epidemiology. Cancer Epidemiol Biomarkers Prev. 2005;14(8):1847-1850.
  3. Niedzwiecki MM, et al. The exposome: Molecules to populations. Annu Rev Pharmacol Toxicol. 2019;59:107-127.

Keywords

Meet the Author

  • Black and white photo of Danielle Gerhard

    Danielle Gerhard, PhD

    Danielle is an Assistant Editor at The Scientist. She has a background in neuroscience and molecular psychiatry. She has previously written for BioTechniques News, The Scientist, and Drug Discovery News.
    View full profile
Share
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
3D illustration of a gold lipid nanoparticle with pink nucleic acid inside of it. Purple and teal spikes stick out from the lipid bilayer representing polyethylene glycol.
February 2025, Issue 1

A Nanoparticle Delivery System for Gene Therapy

A reimagined lipid vehicle for nucleic acids could overcome the limitations of current vectors.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

The Immunology of the Brain

The Immunology of the Brain

Biotium logo
Enhancing Therapeutic Antibody Discovery with Cross-Platform Workflows

Enhancing Therapeutic Antibody Discovery with Cross-Platform Workflows

sartorius logo
Considerations for Cell-Based Assays in Immuno-Oncology Research

Considerations for Cell-Based Assays in Immuno-Oncology Research

Lonza
An illustration of animal and tree silhouettes.

From Water Bears to Grizzly Bears: Unusual Animal Models

Taconic Biosciences

Products

Product News

Photo of a researcher overseeing large scale production processes in a laboratory.

Scaling Lentiviral Vector Manufacturing for Optimal Productivity

Thermo Fisher Logo
Discover a serum-free way to produce dendritic cells and macrophages for cell therapy applications.

Optimizing In Vitro Production of Monocyte-Derived Dendritic Cells and Macrophages

Thermo Fisher Logo
Collage-style urban graphic of wastewater surveillance and treatment

Putting Pathogens to the Test with Wastewater Surveillance

An illustration of an mRNA molecule in front of a multicolored background.

Generating High-Quality mRNA for In Vivo Delivery with Lipid Nanoparticles

Thermo Fisher Logo
We’ve updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data.
Please read our Cookie Policy to learn how we use cookies to provide you with a better experience.