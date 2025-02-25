A Lifetime of Environmental Exposures May Be Fueling Early-Onset Cancers

Register for free to listen to this article

Since the 1990s, colorectal cancer cases and mortality rates have dropped in those aged 50 and older, but cases have risen in younger populations.1 While research has focused on the genome for genetic clues, recent studies emphasize the significant role of the exposome.2,3

1) The exposome refers to the totality of the environmental factors a person is exposed to throughout their life. From processed foods to synthetic chemicals, a growing list of non-genetic factors may be driving the rising rates of chronic diseases and cancers.

2) Generational shifts in the types, timing, and duration of environmental exposures may be contributing to the alarming increase in early-onset cancers observed in younger populations.

3) Scientists are using a multiomics approach to examine the effects of nongenetic factors on cells and molecules.

4) They hope these insights will lead to new prevention strategies and precision medicine approaches, aiding the most affected generations and reversing the trend for future ones.

Read the full story.