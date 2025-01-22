March 2025
Peto's Paradox: How Gigantic Species Evolved to Beat Cancer
Scientists dive into the genomes of whales, elephants, and other animal giants looking for new weapons in the fight against cancer.
Features
Sex Determination: It’s in the Genes—Sometimes
Infographics
Advancing Stem Cell Therapy for Diabetes Treatment
Researchers are exploring multiple approaches to protect transplanted cells from the immune system.
A Lifetime of Environmental Exposures May Be Fueling Early-Onset Cancers
In search of clues to the alarming rise in early-onset cancer cases among younger generations, scientists are investigating the impact of environmental exposures.
Anticancer Inspiration from Animal Giants
Large-bodied animals across the tree of life have evolved unique ways to combat cancer which could inspire novel therapeutic strategies.
Foundations
A Tale of How TALENs Launched the Genome Editing Revolution
Researchers transformed a plant pathogen weapon into a programmable tool for DNA editing.
Pluripotency Superstar Oct4 Gets a Makeover
The second act of a popular reprogramming factor could maximize the potential of iPSCs in research and regenerative medicine.
Profiles
Tuning Cancer Therapy with Acoustic Drug Delivery
Carolyn Schutt Ibsen uses ultrasound to improve tumor targetingand tissue engineering from bioink to 3D models.
Editorial
The Yin and Yang of Cancer
Progress in cancer therapies has improved survival rates, but researchers must now battle early-onset cancers.
Contributors
Meet the Team: Hannah Thomasy
With a deep love for writing and a growing fascination for science, Hannah Thomasy found her calling at the intersection of both passions.