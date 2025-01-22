the-scientist Logo
Subscribe
March cover for The Scientist

March 2025

Peto's Paradox: How Gigantic Species Evolved to Beat Cancer

Scientists dive into the genomes of whales, elephants, and other animal giants looking for new weapons in the fight against cancer.

Subscribe

Features

Image of a forensic scientist holding a magnifying glass to DNA to reveal a DNA fingerprint.

DNA Profiling: Tracing Killers and Solving Mysteries Using Genetic Clues

Illustration of a young adult looking at their phone as they walk through an arrow that is pointing up. An illustration of a colon is in the background.

Generation X and Millennials Face a Steep Rise in Early-Onset Colorectal Cancer Cases

A red male cardinal and a brownish female sit on a branch in front of a green background.

Sex Determination: It’s in the Genes—Sometimes

A group of large animals, some of which are being studied for cancer resistance genes and proteins, are pictured, including a bison, an elephant, a giraffe, a manatee, a zebra, and a whale.

Peto’s Paradox: How Gigantic Species Evolved to Beat Cancer

Illustration of transplanted beta-cell islets and surveilling host immune cells.

Cell Therapy is Poised for Sweet Victory in Diabetes

Infographics

tk

Advancing Stem Cell Therapy for Diabetes Treatment

Illustration depicting a series of environmental exposure, such as a poor diet and pollution, that can occur throughout an individual's lifetime and have lasting impacts on cells and molecules.

A Lifetime of Environmental Exposures May Be Fueling Early-Onset Cancers

Illustration of a manatee, capybara, whale and elephant

Anticancer Inspiration from Animal Giants

Foundations

Illustration of two TALENs bound to DNA. Repetitive helices wrap around DNA and bind at dedicated sites in each repeat. An enzymatic nuclease domain attached to each TALEN allows for cutting of one strand of the DNA.

A Tale of How TALENs Launched the Genome Editing Revolution

Cartoon showing three scientists pulling a rope that is attached to the hand of a clock, symbolizing their efforts to turn back time.

Pluripotency Superstar Oct4 Gets a Makeover

Profiles

3D illustration of a yellow tumor in the bottom left corner on a black background. A gold liposome toward the top right of the image delivers pink, multi-faceted diamonds representing a nanodrug to attack the tumor.

Tuning Cancer Therapy with Acoustic Drug Delivery

Editorial

Yin and yang symbols made of stones and lines in the sand.

The Yin and Yang of Cancer 

Contributors

Image of Hannah Thomasy sitting with her white dog in her lap.

Meet the Team: Hannah Thomasy

Speaking of Science

March 2025 Crossword

Cancer Culture

A greyscale image of cells dividing.
March 2025, Issue 1

How Do Embryos Know How Fast to Develop

In mammals, intracellular clocks begin to tick within days of fertilization.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Discover the history, mechanics, and potential of PCR.

Become a PCR Pro

Integra Logo
Explore polypharmacology’s beneficial role in target-based drug discovery

Embracing Polypharmacology for Multipurpose Drug Targeting

Fortis Life Sciences
3D rendered cross section of influenza viruses, showing surface proteins on the outside and single stranded RNA inside the virus

Genetic Insights Break Infectious Pathogen Barriers

Thermo Fisher Logo
A photo of sample storage boxes in an ultra-low temperature freezer.

Navigating Cold Storage Solutions

PHCbi logo&nbsp;

Products

Product News

The Scientist Placeholder Image

Gilead’s Capsid Revolution Meets Our Capsid Solutions: Sino Biological – Engineering the Tools to Outsmart HIV

Stirling Ultracold

Meet the Upright ULT Built for Faster Recovery - Stirling VAULT100™

Stirling Ultracold logo
Chemidoc

ChemiDoc Go Imaging System ​

Bio-Rad
The Scientist Placeholder Image

Evotec Announces Key Progress in Neuroscience Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb

We’ve updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data.
Please read our Cookie Policy to learn how we use cookies to provide you with a better experience.