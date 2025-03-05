the-scientist Logo
Advancing Stem Cell Therapy for Diabetes Treatment

Researchers are exploring multiple approaches to protect transplanted cells from the immune system.

Shelby Bradford, PhD
Shelby Bradford, PhD
| 3 min read
Over the last two and a half decades, advancements in stem cell biology and immunology have improved the potential for cell therapy as a treatment for diabetes. Stem cells from different sources can be turned into the insulin-producing β cells lost in autoimmune attacks and returned to patients. While promising, lifelong immune suppression limits the ability to expand this option to patients. However, novel approaches may overcome this limitation.

A schematic showing advancements in stem cell therapy for diabetes on a background that fades from green (top) to blue (bottom) with a silhouette of a human in the center with the word “immune suppression” written over the torso. Left: a Petri dish of stem cells with purple nuclei is cultured into beta cells islets depicted by a cluster of orange, yellow, and green cells (1a). The arrow splits to show these islets encapsulated into a grey, perforated device (1b) before rejoining an arrow taking these islets directly into the silhouette (1c). Right: an arrow from the silhouette’s torso points to a Petri dish of yellow adipose stem cells (2a) are cultured into purple-nucleated stem cells (2b) before being turned into multi-colored beta cell islets (2c) and ending back into the abdominal region of the silhouette (2d). Bottom: Four potential strategies to improve stem cell therapy for diabetes are shown in a separate section beneath the silhouette. From left to right: the multi-colored beta cell islets are encapsulated in an orange coating (3a); a pink strand of DNA marked PD-LI is shown being inserted into a yellow strand of DNA and below that, a teal segment of DNA indicated as either the gene for MHC or a T1D associated gene is shown as being cute with gene editing (3b); green mesenchymal stem cells are shown alongside the beta cell islets (3c); and beta cell islets are shown with a biomaterial that is fused to pink PD-L1 (top) or are encapsulated in a perforated device with a mesenchymal stem cell and suppressive antibodies (bottom) (3d).

modified from © istock.com, Rujirat Boonyong, ttsz, Olha Pohrebniak, Sakurra, metamorworks, Olga Kurbatova; designed by erin lemieux

1) Many clinical trials currently use validated human embryonic stem cell lines. Researchers differentiate these precursors into β cells, which form clusters, or islets (1a). Recently, some groups explored encapsulating these cells into a device to limit the access of immune cells to the transplanted islets (1b). Otherwise, the islets are transplanted directly into the patient, most often through the main liver vein (1c).

2) Recently, researchers successfully used a patient’s own cells for diabetes cell therapy. The team isolated adipose stem cells (2a) and induced these into pluripotent stem cells (2b) before differentiating them into β cell islets (2c). They transplanted these islets into a subcutaneous region in the abdomen (2d).

3) Because current cell therapy applications for diabetes require immune suppression, researchers are exploring approaches to protect β cells from the immune system to minimize lifelong modulation requirements. A few examples of preclinical approaches are as follows: encasing the islets into gel matrices which reduces contact with immune cells (3a); genetically engineering β cells to express immune suppressive proteins or deleting proteins to block immune attack (3b); delivering islets alongside immune modulatory cells, like mesenchymal stem cells (3c); and developing biomaterials or devices to provide localized immune regulatory molecules in the area of the transplants (3d).

Meet the Author

  • Shelby Bradford, PhD

    Shelby Bradford, PhD

    Shelby is an assistant editor for The Scientist. She earned her PhD from West Virginia University in immunology and microbiology and completed an AAAS Mass Media fellowship.
    View full profile
