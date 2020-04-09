Subscribe
Getting to the Root of Skin Healing
The intimate link between hair follicles and wound healing is more than skin deep.
The intimate link between hair follicles and wound healing is more than skin deep.
The intimate link between hair follicles and wound healing is more than skin deep.
Fixing the Problem with Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells
Tanvir Khan, PhD
| Oct 31, 2023
| 4 min read
A new strategy prevents reprogramming-induced epigenetic aberrations in human induced pluripotent stem cells.
Food for Thought: A Recipe for Regenerating Nerves
Iris Kulbatski, PhD
| Oct 23, 2023
| 3 min read
Al dente asparagus stalks may hold the key to successful neural stem cell therapy for repairing injured axons.
Hijacking Viruses: Optimizing Lentivirus-Based Cell Engineering
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| 1 min read
Filippo Rossignoli discusses the challenges he faced when employing lentiviruses to produce immunotherapies and how he overcame these obstacles.
Differentiated Stem Cells Can Kickstart Fertility in Mice
Aparna Nathan, PhD
| Oct 23, 2023
| 3 min read
Ovarian cells derived from stem cells restore hormones and cells needed to produce pups.
On-Again, Off-Again Connections Advance Eye Regeneration
Iris Kulbatski, PhD
| Jul 10, 2023
| 3 min read
Researchers track neural connections between retinal cells in a dish to understand their therapeutic potential.
Good Vibrations: Advancing Cell Therapies
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| 1 min read
In this webinar, Chris Ashdown will discuss how low-intensity vibration affects T cells and how this mechanical stimulation could improve CAR T cell therapy.
Helping Engineered T Cells Find Their Way to Tumors
Nele Haelterman, PhD
| Apr 18, 2023
| 3 min read
Susan Thomas discusses how her team engineered a microfluidic device to screen for T cells with improved homing capability to tumor cells.
2022 Top 10 Innovations
The Scientist
Staff
| Dec 12, 2022
| 10+ min read
This year’s crop of winning products features many with a clinical focus and others that represent significant advances in sequencing, single-cell analysis, and more.
Digital PCR: The Journey to Superior Data
Bio-Rad Laboratories
| 1 min read
With digital PCR (dPCR), researchers accurately and precisely quantitate nucleic acid samples.
New Patient Tumor Cell Models Rapidly Predict Cancer Therapy Outcomes
Jennifer Zieba, PhD
| Jul 11, 2022
| 4 min read
A new benchtop microfluidic device generates patient-derived tumor micro-organospheres that allow for real-time cancer therapy decisions.
Heating Up CAR T Cells for Cancer Therapy
Roni Dengler, PhD
| Sep 10, 2021
| 2 min read
Heated gold nanoparticles unleash the therapeutic activity of engineered CAR T cells.
CAR Technology in Cancer Therapy: From CAR-T to CAR-NK
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team and Sino Biological
| 4 min read
From early target discovery to preclinical development stages, researchers explore novel strategies for effective cell therapies in cancer treatment.
CAR T Cells Derived from Stem Cells Target HIV Tissue Reservoirs in Monkeys
Berly McCoy, PhD
| May 25, 2021
| 3 min read
Transplanted CAR stem cells persisted long term and showed multilineage engraftment in tissues that harbor HIV.
Engineered Immune Cells Eliminate Brain Cancer in Mice
Brooke Dulka, PhD
| May 25, 2021
| 2 min read
Researchers developed a new CAR T-cell therapy that targets specific growth factor receptors in glioblastoma to eliminate brain tumors.
Science Philosophy in a Flash - A Surprising Way to Repair Scar Tissue
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| 1 min read
Claire Higgins employs a novel approach to repair damaged skin tissue.
Environmental Cues Keep CAR T Cells on Track
Aparna Nathan, PhD
| May 25, 2021
| 4 min read
Pairing CARs with a synthetic receptor makes T cells more lethal tumor killers.
Doctors Consider Convalescent T Cell Therapy for COVID-19
Abby Olena, PhD
| Nov 6, 2020
| 3 min read
Researchers propose that an infusion of memory T cells from people who have recovered from SARS-CoV-2 infections could treat severe disease.
Solutions for Optimizing Stem Cell Therapy Development
Sartorius
| 1 min read
Discover how process knowledge is integral to stem cell workflow improvement and optimization.
Are Mesenchymal Stem Cells a Promising Treatment for COVID-19?
Ruth Williams
| Apr 9, 2020
| 5 min read
As the first clinical data become available on treating coronavirus patients with the cells, scientists are equivocal about the rationale for the intervention.
