Improving Cell Therapy Sterility Testing

Sterility testing is crucial for Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs) such as cell therapies, as microbial contamination can be fatal for treatment recipients. The time to result is a significant factor to consider when choosing an assay for sterility testing. Conventional tests require 14 days to rule out most microbial contaminations, but for cell-based therapeutics with a short shelf-life, there is a growing demand for fast, growth-independent tests. A highly sensitive and broad range microbial detection system for DNA isolation and real-time PCR helps scientists rapidly detect bacterial and fungal contamination, ensuring ATMP sterility.

Download this application note to learn how the Microsart® ATMP Sterile Release kit combines efficiency in sample preparation and reliability in bacterial and fungal DNA detection, demonstrating advantages over alternative methods.