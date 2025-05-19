Close up concept art of PCR wells with colorful contents
Article

Improving Cell Therapy Sterility Testing

A highly sensitive real-time PCR-based systems helps scientists rapidly detect microbial contamination in cell therapy products.

Share

Sterility testing is crucial for Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs) such as cell therapies, as microbial contamination can be fatal for treatment recipients. The time to result is a significant factor to consider when choosing an assay for sterility testing. Conventional tests require 14 days to rule out most microbial contaminations, but for cell-based therapeutics with a short shelf-life, there is a growing demand for fast, growth-independent tests. A highly sensitive and broad range microbial detection system for DNA isolation and real-time PCR helps scientists rapidly detect bacterial and fungal contamination, ensuring ATMP sterility.

Download this application note to learn how the Microsart® ATMP Sterile Release kit combines efficiency in sample preparation and reliability in bacterial and fungal DNA detection, demonstrating advantages over alternative methods.

Sponsored by

  • sartorius logo

Top Image Credit:

©iStock, DrAfter123

May digest 2025 cover
May 2025, Issue 1

Study Confirms Safety of Genetically Modified T Cells

A long-term study of nearly 800 patients demonstrated a strong safety profile for T cells engineered with viral vectors.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

iStock

TaqMan Probe & Assays: Unveil What's Possible Together

Thermo Fisher Logo
Meet Aunty and Tackle Protein Stability Questions in Research and Development

Meet Aunty and Tackle Protein Stability Questions in Research and Development

Unchained Labs
Detecting Residual Cell Line-Derived DNA with Droplet Digital PCR

Detecting Residual Cell Line-Derived DNA with Droplet Digital PCR

Bio-Rad
How technology makes PCR instruments easier to use.

Making Real-Time PCR More Straightforward

Thermo Fisher Logo

Products

Product News

fujirebio-square-logo

Fujirebio Receives Marketing Clearance for Lumipulse® G pTau 217/ β-Amyloid 1-42 Plasma Ratio In-Vitro Diagnostic Test

The Scientist Placeholder Image

Biotium Launches New Phalloidin Conjugates with Extended F-actin Staining Stability for Greater Imaging Flexibility

Leica Microsystems Logo

Latest AI software simplifies image analysis and speeds up insights for scientists

BioSkryb Genomics Logo

BioSkryb Genomics and Tecan introduce a single-cell multiomics workflow for sequencing-ready libraries in under ten hours