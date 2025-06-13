Conceptual 3D illustration of mycoplasma colonies
Article

Taking Control of Cellular Contamination with PCR Testing

PCR-based bacterial and fungal detection helps scientists efficiently analyze the sterility of their cell cultures, improving Mycoplasma testing and beyond.

Share

Scientists turn to PCR-based methods that offer high sensitivity, broad detection capabilities, and faster results to strengthen cell culture sterility testing. From bypassing barriers to Mycoplasma screening to ensuring cellular therapeutic testing efficiency, real-time PCR helps scientists rapidly detect bacterial and fungal contamination.

Download this compendium to learn how PCR improves cell culture sterility testing and cell therapy manufacturing.

Here is a look at what’s inside

  • Application note: Leveraging PCR for Rapid Sterility Testing
  • Article: Advancing Quality Control Testing for Cell Therapies
  • Webinar: Accelerating Mycoplasma Testing for Targeted Therapy Development
  • Application note: Improving Cell Therapy Sterility Testing

Sponsored by

  • sartorius logo

Top Image Credit:

©iStock, CARME PARRAMON

Image of small blue creatures called Nergals. Some have hearts above their heads, which signify friendship. There is one Nergal who is sneezing and losing health, which is denoted by minus one signs floating around it.
June 2025, Issue 1

Nergal Networks: Where Friendship Meets Infection

A citizen science game explores how social choices and networks can influence how an illness moves through a population.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Unraveling Complex Biology with Advanced Multiomics Technology

Unraveling Complex Biology with Five-Dimensional Multiomics

Element Bioscience Logo
Resurrecting Plant Defense Mechanisms to Avoid Crop Pathogens

Resurrecting Plant Defense Mechanisms to Avoid Crop Pathogens

Twist Bio&nbsp;
The Scientist Placeholder Image

Seeing and Sorting with Confidence

BD
The Scientist Placeholder Image

Streamlining Microbial Quality Control Testing

MicroQuant™ by ATCC logo

Products

Product News

The Scientist Placeholder Image

Agilent Unveils the Next Generation in LC-Mass Detection: The InfinityLab Pro iQ Series

parse-biosciences-logo

Pioneering Cancer Plasticity Atlas will help Predict Response to Cancer Therapies

alamar-logo
waters-logo

How Alderley Analytical are Delivering eXtreme Robustness in Bioanalysis