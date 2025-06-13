Taking Control of Cellular Contamination with PCR Testing

Scientists turn to PCR-based methods that offer high sensitivity, broad detection capabilities, and faster results to strengthen cell culture sterility testing. From bypassing barriers to Mycoplasma screening to ensuring cellular therapeutic testing efficiency, real-time PCR helps scientists rapidly detect bacterial and fungal contamination.
Download this compendium to learn how PCR improves cell culture sterility testing and cell therapy manufacturing.
Here is a look at what’s inside
- Application note: Leveraging PCR for Rapid Sterility Testing
- Article: Advancing Quality Control Testing for Cell Therapies
- Webinar: Accelerating Mycoplasma Testing for Targeted Therapy Development
- Application note: Improving Cell Therapy Sterility Testing