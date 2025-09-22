A floating 3D rendered mycoplasma bacterium
eBook

Harnessing PCR Testing for Safe and Effective Cell Therapies

Real-time PCR enables faster Mycoplasma detection to meet rigorous cell therapy safety standards and reduce quality control-related workflow delays.

Cell therapy innovation is accelerating, but microbial contamination remains a critical threat to workflow efficiency and clinical outcomes. Mycoplasma, often undetected by conventional microscopy-based cell monitoring methods, can compromise genomic stability and regulatory compliance. PCR-based detection addresses these issues, offering speed and accuracy aligned with advanced therapy medicinal product development needs.

Download this ebook to learn how PCR testing helps prevent and detect Mycoplasma contamination in routine and clinical-grade cell culture, supporting safe, fast, and compliant cell therapy testing.

