Scientist holding a blood sample tube labeled Mycoplasma test in front of many other tubes containing patient samples

Accelerating Mycoplasma Testing for Targeted Therapy Development

An illustration of different-shaped bacteria.

Leveraging PCR for Rapid Sterility Testing

Sartorius ?logo

Introducing iQue®'s 2nd Edition High-Throughput Cytometry Handbook: Fast. Simple. Discover the Future of Cell Analysis!

Conceptual 3D image of AI powered biopharma research and discovery, showing a microchip inside a medicinal capsule.

Transforming Biopharma Research Through Artificial Intelligence 

Conceptual vector image of scientist engage in molecular biology research.

Helper Plasmids Lend a Hand to AAV Production

Conceptual 3D image of glowing neurons on a dark background depicting electrical activity and synaptic connections.

Measuring Long-Term Neuronal Activity in Cell Culture 

New Sartorius Digital Handbook Brings the Power of Advanced Flow Cytometry to Every Scientist

The New Picus® 2 Sets a New Standard for Connected Electronic Pipettes

An illustration of a dying tumor cell after chemotherapy treatment.

Assessing Drug Cytotoxicity through Artificial Intelligence

Discover decision-making solutions for robust, reliable, and high-yielding cell line development

Evading Obstacles in Cell Line Development

Transparent cells suspended in a purple solution.

Unlocking the Full Potential of Advanced Flow Cytometry 

Discover the Benefits to Using Label-Free Techniques to Study Biomolecular Interactions

Why Label-Free Techniques Can Help Researchers Study Biomolecular Interactions in Real-Time

A cluster of blue cells

Optimizing Organoid Models for Basic Research and Translational Applications

Learn About the Latest Applications of Live-Cell Analysis for 3-D Cell Culture

Overcoming Spheroid and Organoid Generation and Analysis Challenges

Key Strategies for Better Stem Cell Workflows

Solutions for Optimizing Stem Cell Therapy Development

